dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk dogwifhat sol (WIF), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token dogwifhat sol (WIF) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token WIF diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain in late 2023. Since its emergence, it has rapidly ascended to become the leading memecoin within the Solana ecosystem. However, its tokenomics diverge significantly from typical utility tokens, particularly in areas like utility, team transparency, and structure.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance:
The entire total supply of WIF was minted at genesis. There is no ongoing emission, mining, or staking that increases the supply after the initial mint.
- Fixed Supply:
Circulating supply has remained entirely static through May 2025—just under 1 billion tokens (998.9M), as observable in on-chain data. No further supply expansion is scheduled or permitted by the underlying token contract.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation or Vesting:
Available research, on-chain analytics, and the project’s own (limited) communications indicate there was no meaningful allocation schedule for insiders, developers, or early community. The tokens were minted and distributed via liquidity pool seeding on Solana-based decentralized exchanges, such as Raydium.
- Airdrops & Fair Launch:
There is no evidence of private allocations, structured airdrops, or VC rounds (as seen in many other tokens). The launch was executed as a so-called “fair launch,” meaning that all tokens were available in the open market from inception.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Speculative Asset:
WIF currently has no explicit utility beyond being a speculative, tradeable token. Unlike many tokens, there is no governance, revenue-share, access to exclusive features, or staking utility for holders.
- Community Engagement:
Its primary “usage” is as a vehicle for meme propagation, trading on DEXs and CEXs, and social media culture. Popularity relies heavily on viral momentum and community memes—unique compared to utility-grade tokens.
- Integration Potential:
While some DeFi integrations have occurred (e.g., new dApps adding WIF for payments or liquidity pools), this remains marginal and not a formal part of WIF’s token design or roadmap.
Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- No Lock-ups or Unlock Schedules:
Unlike more formal token launches, there are no vesting contracts, timed unlocks, or ongoing drip mechanisms for WIF. On-chain supply data demonstrates that supply was fully liquid and tradeable from the outset, with no material change over time.
- No Team or Insider Lockups:
With the team being anonymous and no disclosed allocations to founders or advisors, there is no evidence of any locked balances for project contributors.
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency:
The project is notable for a lack of detailed disclosures regarding development team, roadmap, or official documentation. There is no whitepaper or publically available technical breakdown.
- No Structured Governance:
No DAO, voting, or formal governance mechanisms for WIF holders currently exist. Decisions (if any) seem to be made informally and with minimal transparency.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details
|Issuance
|Entire supply (~1B) minted at genesis, no inflation
|Allocation
|No structured allocations, fair launch, no VC/insider allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative, meme-based, no protocol-level utility
|Lock-up/Unlocking
|No lockups, fully liquid supply from inception
|Team/Founders
|Anonymous, no known allocations or vesting
|Governance
|None (no DAO or voting rights for WIF holders)
Conclusion
Dogwifhat embodies the modern Solana memecoin ethos: viral community energy, total supply deployed at launch, and zero structural encumbrances for insiders or backers. While this means no structured vesting, usage, or incentive mechanisms exist, it also means the market operates free of the overhang typical in VC-funded or utility-token ecosystems. Holders should be aware that WIF’s value is almost entirely driven by meme culture and trading sentiment, not by fundamental value or protocol usage.
If deeper technical specifics or contract details are released, or if utility is added in the future, the analysis may evolve. As of now, WIF stands as a pure meme asset with fixed, fully liquid supply and no formal economic mechanisms beyond what emerges from market demand and community engagement.
Tokenomi dogwifhat sol (WIF): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi dogwifhat sol (WIF) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token WIF yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token WIF yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi WIF, jelajahi harga live token WIF!
Riwayat Harga dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Menganalisis riwayat harga WIF membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga WIF
Ingin mengetahui arah WIF? Halaman prediksi harga WIF kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
