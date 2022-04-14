Tokenomi Worldcoin (WLD)
Informasi Worldcoin (WLD)
Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Worldcoin (WLD)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Worldcoin (WLD), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Worldcoin (WLD) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token WLD diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
Worldcoin’s WLD token is designed for long-term, gradual issuance. Tokens are distributed through a combination of direct grants, community incentives, and allocations to investors and contributors. Key points of the issuance process:
- No mining or traditional staking: Distribution happens via structured allocations and grants, not through proof-of-work or proof-of-stake minting.
- User grants: Verified individuals receive periodic WLD distributions to incentivize real-person participation.
- Ecosystem support: Community reserve tokens are dedicated to partners, developers, and projects that drive network adoption.
Allocation Mechanism
Worldcoin’s total token supply is strategically allocated as follows (approximate values—percentages may shift with operational changes):
|Category
|Allocation
|Notes
|TFH Investors
|~13.5% (~1.35 billion WLD)
|Venture investors via equity & token warrants
|Community Reserve
|~25%+
|Includes user grants, partnerships, etc.
|Operational Costs
|~6.66% of Community Reserve
|(~500M WLD, or ~5% overall)
|Development Team & Advisors
|Significant but unspecified
|Subject to standard lock/vest terms
|Foundation, Ecosystem, Partners, Others
|Remainder
|For growth, operations, resilience
- All allocations are subject to changes as reported by the Worldcoin Foundation, with detailed transaction and vesting contracts made publicly available on Ethereum and Optimism.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
WLD's usage and incentive design focuses on broad access, ecosystem empowerment, and platform utility:
- Credential Use: WLD underpins Worldcoin’s identity network, enabling permissionless issuance and validation of credentials (proof of personhood).
- Governance: WLD holders participate in protocol governance, shaping future rules and protocol upgrades.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants and incentive mechanisms stimulate developer activity, third-party integration, and community engagement.
- Operational Utility: Used to access protocol features, such as sequencer management and onchain operations, with open-sourcing and decentralization as future goals.
Lock-up Mechanism
Worldcoin features stringent lock-up and vesting mechanisms to align long-term goals and prevent sudden market shocks:
- Core Team & Investor Lock-ups:
- 12-month initial lock-up from launch or exercise of warrants.
- Daily linear unlock over the next 24 months (total unlock period: 36 months).
- Operational Reserves & Community Grants:
- Typically follow similar vesting structures.
- Specific grant programs may implement custom vest periods.
Example: ~1.35 billion WLD allocated to TFH investors are locked for one year after the token warrants are exercised, then linearly unlocked over the subsequent two years.
Unlocking Time
- Start: The lock period begins from the token generation event (TGE) or exercise of investor warrants.
- Vesting Period:
- 12-month “cliff” (no tokens unlocked)
- Followed by a 24-month daily linear unlock
- Community/Operational Reserves: ~500M WLD for operational costs follow the same vesting/lock-up logic.
- Full Unlock: Accumulated and transparent schedules, viewable on blockchain explorers, indicate that major allocations vest completely by year 3 post-launch.
Key Takeaways and Implications
- Supply Stability: Gradual daily unlocks minimize the risk of large, sudden increases in circulating supply, supporting market stability.
- Ecosystem Growth: Large community and operational reserves fund sustained adoption, further decentralized by open-sourcing and broadened governance.
- Access & Incentives: The user/citizen-centric distribution (via verified identities) aligns protocol incentives with broad, global participation.
- Transparency: All lock-up, vesting, and treasury actions are recorded on-chain, with regular public disclosures.
Risks and Limitations
- Centralization risk: The Worldcoin Foundation’s significant control during initial years may be viewed as a centralization risk until further decentralization takes place.
- Regulatory risk: Stringent governance and operational controls are subject to evolving regulations and compliance challenges.
- Market Impact: Vesting cliffs and large allocation unlocks may introduce volatility if timed with major market events or adverse externalities.
Actionable Insights for Stakeholders
- Long-term Focus: The vesting/lock-up structure rewards long-term engagement. Short-term speculative investment is likely discouraged by gradual unlock schedules.
- Monitor on-chain: Stakeholders should track foundation wallets and vesting contracts for early signals of supply changes.
- Participate in Governance: Holders should be active in governance, as their input will directly shape protocol direction and broader adoption.
Worldcoin’s tokenomics reflect a balanced approach between incentivizing maximum ecosystem growth, minimizing inflationary and volatility risks, and maintaining robust operational funding. The structure is open to periodic updates by the Worldcoin Foundation, with all changes transparently reported on-chain and in public disclosures.
Tokenomi Worldcoin (WLD): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Worldcoin (WLD) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token WLD yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token WLD yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi WLD, jelajahi harga live token WLD!
Cara Membeli WLD
Tertarik untuk menambahkan Worldcoin (WLD) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli WLD, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga Worldcoin (WLD)
Menganalisis riwayat harga WLD membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga WLD
Ingin mengetahui arah WLD? Halaman prediksi harga WLD kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.