Tokenomi Arcane Owls (OWLS)
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Arcane Owls (OWLS)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Arcane Owls (OWLS), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Informasi Arcane Owls (OWLS)
Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.
The Legend of the Owls
Chapter I: The Prologue
Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.
Chapter II: The Age of Silence
For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.
Chapter III: The Falling Star
On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.
Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers
Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.
Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings
Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.
Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS
From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.
Epilogue: The Awakening
Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.
Tokenomi Arcane Owls (OWLS): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Arcane Owls (OWLS) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token OWLS yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token OWLS yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi OWLS, jelajahi harga live token OWLS!
Prediksi Harga OWLS
Ingin mengetahui arah OWLS? Halaman prediksi harga OWLS kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Harap baca dan pahami Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
POPULER
Mata uang kripto yang sedang tren saat ini dan menarik perhatian pasar yang signifikan
Volume TERATAS
Mata uang kripto dengan volume trading tertinggi
Baru Ditambahkan
Mata uang kripto yang baru saja masuk listing dan tersedia untuk trading
Gainer Teratas
Gainer kripto teratas 24 jam yang harus diperhatikan oleh setiap trader