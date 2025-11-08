Harga Arcane Owls (OWLS)
Harga live Arcane Owls (OWLS) hari ini adalah $ 0.00001573, dengan perubahan 0.00% selama 24 jam terakhir. Kurs konversi OWLS ke USD saat ini adalah $ 0.00001573 per OWLS.
Arcane Owls saat ini berada di peringkat #- berdasarkan kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 15,729.61, dengan suplai yang beredar 1.00B OWLS. Selama 24 jam terakhir, OWLS diperdagangkan antara $ 0 (low) dan $ 0 (high). Ini mencerminkan aktivitas pasar. All-time high aset ini adalah $ 0.00042134, sementara all-time low aset ini adalah $ 0.00000438.
Dalam kinerja jangka pendek, OWLS bergerak -- dalam satu jam terakhir dan 0.00% selama 7 hari terakhir. Selama satu hari terakhir, total volume perdagangan mencapai --.
Kapitalisasi Pasar Arcane Owls saat ini adalah $ 15.73K, dan volume perdagangannya dalam 24 jam adalah --. Suplai beredar OWLS adalah 1.00B, dan total suplainya sebesar 1000000000.0. Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) aset ini adalah $ 15.73K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Arcane Owls ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Arcane Owls ke USD adalah $ 0.0000000000.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Arcane Owls ke USD adalah $ -0.0000109060.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Arcane Owls ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0000109060
|-69.33%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Pada tahun 2040, harga Arcane Owls berpotensi mengalami pertumbuhan sebesar0.00%. Harga perdagangannya dapat mencapai $ --.
Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.
The Legend of the Owls
Chapter I: The Prologue
Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.
Chapter II: The Age of Silence
For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.
Chapter III: The Falling Star
On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.
Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers
Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.
Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings
Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.
Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS
From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.
Epilogue: The Awakening
Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
|Waktu (UTC+8)
|Jenis
|Informasi
|11-07 01:12:41
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Indeks Ketakutan Kripto Naik ke 27, Pasar Bergeser dari "Ketakutan Ekstrem" ke "Ketakutan"
|11-06 14:15:13
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Token Ekosistem BNB Chain Pulih Secara Signifikan, GIGGLE dan Binance Life Memimpin dalam Kapitalisasi Pasar
|11-06 11:42:30
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Pasar Kripto Memanas saat Bitcoin Menembus $104.000, Saham Kripto A.S. Naik di Seluruh Papan
|11-05 17:18:00
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Ethereum rebound menembus $3.300, penurunan 24 jam menyempit menjadi 8,98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|Data On-chain
Dalam 24 jam terakhir, likuidasi global melebihi $2 miliar, dengan lebih dari 470.000 trader terlikuidasi
|11-04 17:22:15
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Indeks Ketakutan dan Keserakahan Kripto Turun ke 21, Pasar Memasuki "Ketakutan Ekstrem"
Mata uang kripto teratas beserta data pasar tersedia di MEXC
Mata uang kripto yang sedang tren saat ini dan menarik perhatian pasar yang signifikan
Mata uang kripto yang baru saja masuk listing dan tersedia untuk trading
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.