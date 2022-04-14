Tokenomi Atari (ATRI)
Informasi Atari (ATRI)
The Atari Token’s mission is to bring decentralization and universality to the video game and interactive entertainment industry. The goal of the Atari Token is to be the utility token of reference within the video game and interactive entertainment world, either as an in-game token or as a means of exchange for services or products between individuals and/or companies. Atari aims to provide participants with the tools necessary to effectively use smart contracts and smart platforms and reach mass adoption as quickly as possible. The Atari Group has recently entered into many partnership agreements to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token. The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar). For more information about the Atri Token, please visit the official Atari website.
ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs.
The Atari Token aims to offer easy integration, liquidity focused, skill-based, and casino accessibility. Atari aims for easy integration, by enabling other developers to easily integrate the Atari Token into their games. The company’s focus is to list the Atari Token on as many platforms as possible, allowing token holders to easily make exchanges for other currencies, therefore focusing on liquidity and traders’ experiences. Outside of this, Atari Chain is also working on innovative games, in which users can stake tokens against other players.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Atari (ATRI)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Atari (ATRI), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Atari (ATRI): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Atari (ATRI) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token ATRI yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token ATRI yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi ATRI, jelajahi harga live token ATRI!
Prediksi Harga ATRI
Ingin mengetahui arah ATRI? Halaman prediksi harga ATRI kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.