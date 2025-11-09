Tokenomi Builders (BUILDERS)
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Builders (BUILDERS)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Builders (BUILDERS), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Informasi Builders (BUILDERS)
Builders (BUILDERS) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by Binance founder CZ’s iconic phrase “Keep Building.” The project embodies the core values of perseverance, innovation, and unity, representing the unstoppable spirit of creators and believers within the BNB Chain ecosystem.
Launched on September 22, 2025, Builders was created to motivate Web3 users to continue innovating, developing, and supporting one another, regardless of market conditions. It symbolizes the strength of community collaboration and the collective effort to move the blockchain industry forward.
At its heart, Builders is more than just a memecoin it’s a movement. The project encourages people from across the globe, especially from China and Vietnam, to join together under a shared vision of growth and learning. Builders empowers both new and experienced participants in the crypto space to become contributors, creators, and educators in the expanding world of decentralized technology.
With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and liquidity fully locked, Builders prioritizes transparency and community trust. The token’s fair distribution ensures that the power remains in the hands of the community the true builders of the ecosystem. Every holder, supporter, and contributor plays a vital role in shaping the project’s direction and helping expand its reach across the Web3 landscape.
Builders’ long-term mission is to create a supportive environment for individuals and teams who are passionate about blockchain innovation. Through educational initiatives, collaborations, and community-driven campaigns, the project aims to highlight the importance of creativity, persistence, and shared success.
In essence, Builders stands as a tribute to the “Keep Building” spirit motivating people to stay active, inspired, and constructive during every phase of the market. Whether you are a developer, designer, investor, or fan of crypto culture, Builders invites you to be part of a global community dedicated to building a better, stronger Web3 future.
Tokenomi Builders (BUILDERS): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Builders (BUILDERS) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token BUILDERS yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token BUILDERS yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi BUILDERS, jelajahi harga live token BUILDERS!
Prediksi Harga BUILDERS
Ingin mengetahui arah BUILDERS? Halaman prediksi harga BUILDERS kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Harap baca dan pahami Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
POPULER
Mata uang kripto yang sedang tren saat ini dan menarik perhatian pasar yang signifikan
Volume TERATAS
Mata uang kripto dengan volume trading tertinggi
Baru Ditambahkan
Mata uang kripto yang baru saja masuk listing dan tersedia untuk trading
Gainer Teratas
Gainer kripto teratas 24 jam yang harus diperhatikan oleh setiap trader