Tokenomi OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Informasi OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
the official Trump memecoin
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token TRUMP diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP tokens.
- Initial Mint: Tokens were minted at launch and are being distributed according to a pre-defined vesting and allocation schedule.
- Bridging: TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is also bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Group
|% of Total
|Unlocking Details
|Liquidity
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Public Distribution
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|36%
|360M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|4%
|40M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
- Note: CIC Digital LLC (an affiliate of The Trump Organization) and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the supply, subject to the above vesting schedules.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: TRUMP is a meme token intended as a digital collectible and expression of support for the ideals associated with Donald J. Trump. It is not designed as an investment, security, or to provide any financial return.
- Utility: The token is primarily used for trading and holding. There are no staking, yield, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation are distributed to holders.
- Community Engagement: Special events, such as dinners with President Trump, are occasionally offered to top holders as a form of community incentive, but these are not ongoing or protocol-based rewards.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: The majority of tokens allocated to creators and affiliated entities are subject to time-based cliffs and linear daily vesting over two years.
- Cliffs: Depending on the allocation group, cliffs range from 3 to 12 months, after which a portion (10% or 25%) is unlocked, with the remainder released daily.
- Lockup Extensions: The team has extended some lockups, with tokens from the initial cliff and subsequent three months of daily unlocks remaining locked for an additional 90 days.
5. Unlocking Time
|Allocation Group
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Vesting Period
|Daily Linear Unlocks
|Vesting End Date
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
- Unlocking is performed daily and is linear after the cliff period.
- Recent lockup extensions have delayed some initial unlocks by an additional 90 days.
6. Additional Notes
- No Staking or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or rewards by holding or staking TRUMP.
- No Platform Utility: TRUMP does not provide access to any platform features or governance.
- Airdrops: Occasional airdrops have been conducted for purchasers of official Trump merchandise.
Summary:
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) is a meme token with a fixed supply and a detailed, time-locked allocation schedule. The vast majority of tokens are subject to multi-year vesting with daily linear unlocks after initial cliff periods. The token is designed for community engagement and digital collectibility, with no built-in financial incentives, staking, or governance features. Unlocking and vesting are strictly enforced, with recent extensions to some lockups for added supply discipline.
Tokenomi OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token TRUMP yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token TRUMP yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi TRUMP, jelajahi harga live token TRUMP!
Cara Membeli TRUMP
Tertarik untuk menambahkan OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli TRUMP, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Menganalisis riwayat harga TRUMP membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga TRUMP
Ingin mengetahui arah TRUMP? Halaman prediksi harga TRUMP kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Beli OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Jumlah
1 TRUMP = 9.987 USD