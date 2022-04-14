Tokenomi CHOW CHOW (CHOW)
$CHOW is a community-centered cryptocurrency project that embodies the essence of the Chow Chow dog breed, a symbol of strength, loyalty, and unity. Inspired by these virtues, the project is designed to reconquer the decentralization and freedom that have been compromised in the crypto market.
Built on the Ethereum blockchain, $CHOW aims to leverage the power of community participation to drive its mission. Every holder of $CHOW, referred to as a member of the #CHOWARMY, is integral to the project's success. It's a system that transcends token ownership and encourages active contribution through content creation, community interaction, and promotion.
At the heart of this endeavor is King Chow Zhou, the visionary leading the community towards the true spirit of cryptocurrency. However, he is not a figure standing above but among the community, committed to dedicating his time and energy to the growth and success of $CHOW.
$CHOW looks forward to further developing its platform, expanding its community, and introducing more collaborations, all while preserving its core values of freedom, equality, and unity. The project also advocates for the sharing of knowledge and support among its community members, thereby facilitating an environment conducive to progress and innovation.
The $CHOW token represents much more than a digital asset; it is a testament to participation in a community striving for market decentralization and the universal accessibility of cryptocurrency. Token holders can engage in a range of activities, promote $CHOW, forge connections, and potentially partner with influencers and exchanges. The ultimate goal of $CHOW is not only to succeed as a cryptocurrency but also to spark a movement that embodies the resilient spirit of the Chow Chow.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga CHOW CHOW (CHOW)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk CHOW CHOW (CHOW), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi CHOW CHOW (CHOW): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi CHOW CHOW (CHOW) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token CHOW yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token CHOW yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi CHOW, jelajahi harga live token CHOW!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.