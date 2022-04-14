Tokenomi Counterparty (XCP)
Informasi Counterparty (XCP)
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum.
While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum.
One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned.
Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Counterparty (XCP)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Counterparty (XCP), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Counterparty (XCP): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Counterparty (XCP) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token XCP yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token XCP yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi XCP, jelajahi harga live token XCP!
Prediksi Harga XCP
Ingin mengetahui arah XCP? Halaman prediksi harga XCP kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.