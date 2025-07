Informasi Crabada (CRA)

Crabada is an exciting play-and-earn NFT game based in a world filled with fierce fighting Hermit-Crabs called Crabada (the NFTs). Read the complete guide to playing Crabada.

CRA is a governance token which is rewarded via staking and playing the game during the incentive period.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.crabada.com/