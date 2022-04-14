Tokenomi Dentacoin (DCN)
Informasi Dentacoin (DCN)
Dentacoin is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform regulated by smart contracts. The platform supports the dental community by building and creating solutions devoted to improving the quality of dental care worldwide. The blockchain gives Dentacoin the power to change the world for the better. Dentacoin develops the dental industry as well as creates market intelligence through a cryptocurrency reward system that inspires participation throughout the community.
Dentacoin is the first cryptocurrency that uses a decentralized review platform and transparently rewards patients and dentists who make contributions that benefit the community. The Dentacoin Foundation team strongly believes in building a future healthcare industry that will fall into the hands of the people, resulting in the disruption of the existing industries and the creation of new industries in the short and long term.
Dentacoin strives to create a dental industry community by rewarding people -who provide valuable contributions- with crypto currency. Through this reward system, the foundation will see a rise in a currency that will be able to reach a broad market, including a vast number of people who have yet to participate in any cryptocurrency economy.
According to Harvard Business Review: “To protect the blockchain vision from political pressure and regulatory interference, blockchain networks rely on a decentralized infrastructure that can't be controlled by any one person or group." The integration of blockchain and dentistry is an extraordinary concept; one that requires the creation of a community in which transparency and shared responsibility can take place.
Looking forward, Dentacoin expects the platform to drastically improve dental health and hygiene habits, thus improving the quality of life for individuals resulting in improved overall health and increased longevity.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Dentacoin (DCN)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Dentacoin (DCN), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Dentacoin (DCN): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Dentacoin (DCN) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token DCN yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token DCN yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi DCN, jelajahi harga live token DCN!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.