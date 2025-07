Informasi GOAT GAINS (GGAINS)

Goat Gains operates by deploying an AI agent designed to monitor the meme coin landscape. This agent analyzes real-time data to identify meme coins with high liquidity and transaction volumes. By interacting with these coins, the AI agent collects transaction fees, which are then redistributed to $GGAINS token holders proportionally. This mechanism allows holders to benefit from the volatile yet lucrative meme coin market without active trading.

Situs Web Resmi: https://gainsgoat.xyz/