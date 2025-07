Informasi Haedal Staked SUI (HASUI)

haSUI stands for Haedal staked SUI, it is minted when you stake SUI via Haedal.This is a yield bearing token which represents your ownership of the SUI staked via Haedal.As the staking pool earns validator rewards for securing the Sui network, the value of haSUI will appreciate vs SUI. haSUI will have all primary utilities of SUI, and is usable across the Sui ecosystem.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.haedal.xyz/