Tokenomi HAMMY (HAMMY)
Informasi HAMMY (HAMMY)
HAMMY is a cute hamster-themed memecoin built on the TRON blockchain, spearheaded by a dedicated CTO community. This project combines the charm of its hamster mascot with the innovative spirit of a technologically driven team, creating a unique and engaging experience for users.
As a memecoin, HAMMY stands out with its playful and approachable branding, making it accessible to a broad audience. The project is driven by a strong community ethos, with the CTO team at the helm, ensuring that the technical foundation of HAMMY is robust and reliable. The TRON blockchain provides the ideal platform for HAMMY, offering fast transactions and scalability, which are crucial for the project’s growth and user engagement.
The HAMMY community plays a central role in the project’s development, contributing ideas, feedback, and creative content such as Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs and promotional materials. These efforts help to strengthen the bond among community members and promote the HAMMY brand within the broader crypto space.
HAMMY’s roadmap includes plans for listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding its ecosystem through integrations with other decentralized applications on TRON. The CTO community is committed to delivering a project that not only delights users with its cute and fun concept but also provides a secure and scalable platform for transactions and interactions.
In summary, HAMMY is more than just a memecoin; it’s a community-driven project centered around a lovable hamster mascot. With the support of a dedicated CTO team and the strengths of the TRON blockchain, HAMMY is poised to make a significant impact in the memecoin space, bringing together technology and fun in a unique and engaging way.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga HAMMY (HAMMY)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk HAMMY (HAMMY), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi HAMMY (HAMMY): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi HAMMY (HAMMY) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token HAMMY yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token HAMMY yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi HAMMY, jelajahi harga live token HAMMY!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.