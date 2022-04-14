Tokenomi Huebel Bolt (BOLT)
Informasi Huebel Bolt (BOLT)
What is the project about?
BOLT ecosystem — next gen meme network developed by TON community & meant to unite all jettons and existing meme tokens.
What makes your project unique?
BOLT meme token is based on the TON blockchain and was founded by the international crypto community of enthusiasts supporting the development of TON - the brainchild of Nikolai Durov and Telegram as a whole.
History of your project.
Huebel Bolt, initiated in spring 2022, rapidly gained momentum by developing multiple Telegram channels and attracting a significant audience. As the token’s influence grew, it evolved to support other TON crypto enthusiasts, beginning in fall 2022. Continuously building on the blockchain, Huebel Bolt remains an active force, fostering the community of independent crypto enthusiasts and symbolizing innovation and collaboration within the space.
What’s next for your project?
At Huebel Bolt, our commitment to innovation never wanes. We are constantly striving to develop new tools that the TON community can significantly benefit from. Our ongoing support for TON enthusiasts drives us to build more public tools for the blockchain, fostering growth and expansion. The future for Huebel Bolt is rooted in collaboration, technological advancement, and a relentless dedication to enriching the blockchain community.
What can your token be used for?
Huebel Bolt token encompasses a versatile range of applications. It serves as a community way of payment for services, enabling seamless transactions. Additionally, it can be utilized as a means to donate to creators, fostering a spirit of support and recognition. As the first meme token of its kind on our current blockchain, it carries a unique appeal. Moreover, Huebel Bolt can be held as an asset, amplifying its value. The diverse nature of this token ensures that for each user, there exists a personalized application, making it a distinctive and valuable component of our blockchain ecosystem.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Huebel Bolt (BOLT)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Huebel Bolt (BOLT), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Huebel Bolt (BOLT): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Huebel Bolt (BOLT) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token BOLT yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token BOLT yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi BOLT, jelajahi harga live token BOLT!
Prediksi Harga BOLT
Ingin mengetahui arah BOLT? Halaman prediksi harga BOLT kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.