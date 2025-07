Informasi IDRISS (IDRISS)

IDRISS builds apps uniquely enabled by crypto and AI.

The flagship product helps creators on streaming platforms (Twitch, YouTube, Kick, Facebook) monetize content and grow revenue using novel crypto-native mechanics. The team is also developing decentralized community notes powered by humans and AI agents to verify content authenticity, fight misinformation, and detect generative AI across the internet.

Situs Web Resmi: https://idriss.xyz