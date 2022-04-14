Tokenomi iridescent rabbit shark (IRS)
Informasi iridescent rabbit shark (IRS)
The IRS or iridescent rabbit shark is a cultural meme coin, but far from typical; it represents a group of people who not only love sharks but love self improvement and aim to live under the guise of an apex predator, the shark. the IRS community serves as a place for people to connect and thrive, but congregate and grow together whilst spreading the word of the IRS. It’s a celebration of an apex predator relayed over zoomer vibes.
The cult emphasizes the effervescent glow up, ambition, and relentlessly rising to the top.
It is a play on words for the "IRS" but in no way shape or form connected to the governmental body, the IRS.
The decentralized nature of governance in the Iridescent Rabbit Shark (IRS) community mirrors the broader principles of blockchain technology by allowing its community to engage in decision-making processes. This approach reflects a democratic ethos akin to blockchain governance, where transparency and inclusivity are paramount. However, IRS, while innovative in its governance model, remains relatively obscure with a limited market presence. Its small market cap and high volatility could indicate a higher investment risk due to its niche status and the speculative nature of such decentralized projects.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga iridescent rabbit shark (IRS)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk iridescent rabbit shark (IRS), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi iridescent rabbit shark (IRS): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi iridescent rabbit shark (IRS) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token IRS yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token IRS yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi IRS, jelajahi harga live token IRS!
Prediksi Harga IRS
Ingin mengetahui arah IRS? Halaman prediksi harga IRS kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.