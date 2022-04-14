Tokenomi JulSwap (JULD)
Informasi JulSwap (JULD)
What is the project about? JULSWAP DAO: Empowering Community Governance and Decision-Making
JULSWAP DAO is an innovative and community-driven project that places power and decision-making authority directly in the hands of its token holders. With each JULD Token representing a voting right within the DAO, participants have a genuine opportunity to shape the future of the ecosystem.
The Utilization of DAO Token (JULD):
Voting Power: Every JULD Token carries one voting right, ensuring that each participant's voice is heard and considered in the decision-making process.
Proposal Acceptance: To be accepted, proposals require a minimum of 5% of the total token supply to vote with a "YES." This ensures that proposals garner sufficient support before progressing.
Majority Consensus: For a proposal to pass, a minimum of 50% of all votes cast must be positive. This ensures that decisions represent the majority sentiment within the community.
Timely Voting: The voting timeline for proposals is set at 72 hours, providing ample opportunity for community members to participate and contribute their perspectives.
What’s next for your project? Liquidity.Bond DAO Community
What can your token be used for? Earn While You Vote: Here's where it gets truly remarkable! When you exercise your voting rights, you have the opportunity to earn fees in the process. Your engagement and active involvement in the governance of our project are not only appreciated but also rewarded. This unique incentive structure aligns your interests with the success of our ecosystem.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga JulSwap (JULD)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk JulSwap (JULD), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi JulSwap (JULD): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi JulSwap (JULD) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token JULD yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token JULD yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi JULD, jelajahi harga live token JULD!
Prediksi Harga JULD
Ingin mengetahui arah JULD? Halaman prediksi harga JULD kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.