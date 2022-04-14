Tokenomi KittyMineCoin (KMC)
Informasi KittyMineCoin (KMC)
Just like Bitcoin, $KMC is a layer-1 digital currency but has been implemented through a shared chat log common in many modern video games. $KMC simply uses a syntax specific to the Minecraft chat log for retrieving transactions and blocks that players hash.
Implementation of this system in other games is very easy. As KMCoin runs currently, it consumes only 1Mb of RAM, generating trivial energy cost. The program itself is only half a megabyte and can run endlessly on any PC capable of running Java 8 and Minecraft for 146 years, given it can store 1Tb of information on the drive after this 146 year period.
It has been designed so players may utilize a new method that packs away the ledger before the file becomes too large, for a fast sync time. The base algorithm itself generates a consensus hash from all of the core mechanisms that store the information and keep the sync time fast. For example, once one million players have been added to an in-game layer-1, KMCoin driven ledger, the max download size for a sync between blocks (30sec) would be roughly 330Mb, yielding a fast sync time. Furthermore, players do not have to download the entire ledger, as the previous information is sufficient for encompassing the immutability of the entire chain.
KMCoin is a new approach to creating in-game wealth at the discretion of a community opposed to a central operator. The system ensures all players own their private information and does not break any game End User License Agreements. It is robust, fast and portable to other games with a chat log, given a syntax for retrieving blocks within this log is possible.It's the first ever utilizable blockchain in a video where you get rewarded by the ability to mine tokens by completing tasks in a videogame.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga KittyMineCoin (KMC)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk KittyMineCoin (KMC), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi KittyMineCoin (KMC): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi KittyMineCoin (KMC) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token KMC yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token KMC yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi KMC, jelajahi harga live token KMC!
Prediksi Harga KMC
Ingin mengetahui arah KMC? Halaman prediksi harga KMC kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.