Tokenomi loner (LONER)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang loner (LONER), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
Informasi loner (LONER)

LONER is a meme token centered around a peaceful, guitar-playing frog character that resonates with introvert culture and solitary moments. The project's core theme revolves around "need peace" and celebrates chosen solitude rather than forced isolation. Through minimalist art and relatable meme content, LONER captures universal experiences of seeking quiet spaces and finding comfort in alone time.

The token's identity is built on simple, non-confrontational visuals that feature the frog character in various peaceful settings - from late-night coffee runs to quiet reading nooks. This creates a unique position in the meme token space by focusing on calm, introspective moments rather than high-energy or aggressive themes. LONER's community approach emphasizes authentic engagement over hype, bringing together individuals who relate to introvert experiences. The project has developed a successful meme format that combines gentle humor with universal situations like avoiding social interactions, finding peaceful spots, and embracing solo activities.

The project's visual content strategy includes simple sketched backgrounds, peaceful locations, and solo moments that resonate with the community. Content themes range from everyday scenarios like mobile-ordering coffee to avoid small talk, to more existential moments like finding peace in solitude. This approach has proven successful by tapping into shared experiences while maintaining a unique, peaceful identity that sets LONER apart in the meme token landscape.

LONER ironically brings loners together through shared experiences and relatable content, creating a community that understands and celebrates the value of chosen solitude. The token has established itself by maintaining consistent peaceful vibes while delivering content that connects with both casual introverts and dedicated solitude seekers.

https://lonersol.xyz

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga loner (LONER)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk loner (LONER), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

$ 35.24K
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
$ 35.24K
$ 0.00541336
$ 0
$ 0
Tokenomi loner (LONER): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi loner (LONER) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token LONER yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token LONER yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi LONER, jelajahi harga live token LONER!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.