Informasi Newmoney AI (NEW)

Newmoney AI is a groundbreaking financial platform that redefines how people interact with money. Powered by advanced AI, our virtual assistant, Newton, enables seamless, borderless financial transactions anytime and anywhere. Whether users want to send or request money, swap crypto, or purchase stocks, Newmoney AI integrates these actions directly into familiar platforms like WhatsApp, SMS, Telegram, and Discord — no separate apps required.