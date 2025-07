Informasi OceanFund (OF)

OceanFund is a community-driven investment fund focused on supporting a diverse portfolio of solid crypto projects. By leveraging the collective knowledge and resources of our community, we identify promising opportunities and share the profits through buybacks of our $OF token. This mechanism not only rewards our token holders but also reduces the token's supply, enhancing long-term value for our community members.

Situs Web Resmi: https://oceanfund.tech/