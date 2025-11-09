Tokenomi sonar (S0X)
SONAR – On-chain Made Simple
SONAR was created with a simple mission: to make on-chain activity accessible and actionable for everyone. Today, the biggest barrier for both new and experienced users is complexity. If you want to scan a wallet, track transactions, analyze token flows, or place trades, you’re forced to jump between multiple dashboards, block explorers, and exchange interfaces. Each tool comes with its own layout, its own language, and often overwhelming amounts of raw data — hashes, codes, and technical noise that discourage adoption.
SONAR changes this completely by offering a chat-based on-chain agent that understands plain English. Instead of struggling with explorers or dozens of tabs, users simply open SONAR and ask questions directly:
“What tokens are inside this wallet?”
“Who are the top holders of this contract?”
“Show me recent inflows and outflows for this address.”
The platform then delivers clear, human-readable answers, removing the need to parse complex data manually. This approach lowers the barrier to entry for newcomers, while also giving advanced traders speed and clarity.
Beyond scanning wallets and contracts, SONAR goes further by enabling direct trading through natural language commands. Users can:
Open longs or shorts on Aster or Hyperliquid.
Place swaps and positions through Jupiter.
Buy and sell meme tokens on Pump.fun.
This creates a unified experience where scanning, analysis, and trading all happen in one place, guided by the simplicity of a chat interface.
SONAR is also integrated with Polymarket, enabling insights into prediction markets, deep analysis, and broader opportunities for users who want more than just wallet data. By connecting across multiple protocols, SONAR becomes not just a tool, but an ecosystem hub for Solana.
Another core part of the vision is governance and utility for token holders. $SONAR will give the community the power to vote on which features roll out next. Instead of a fixed, top-down roadmap, SONAR will be guided by its users. This ensures that development stays aligned with the needs of traders, builders, and the wider community.
In short, SONAR is solving the fragmentation problem in crypto. It removes the noise, replaces explorers with clarity, and brings trading, scanning, and research together under one interface — your own words.
With SONAR, there’s no more bouncing between tabs or drowning in hashes. The future of on-chain interaction is simple, fast, and community-driven.
Tokenomi sonar (S0X): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi sonar (S0X) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token S0X yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token S0X yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi S0X, jelajahi harga live token S0X!
Prediksi Harga S0X
Ingin mengetahui arah S0X? Halaman prediksi harga S0X kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
