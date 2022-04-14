Tokenomi Spores Network (SPO)
Informasi Spores Network (SPO)
Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards. Spores Network founders deeply believe that a digital “metaverse” is being built today that will revolutionize our thoughts and behavior with respect to living, owning, sharing our physical and digital lives. Crypto enables two exciting and eventual two paths: Decentralization of Ownership, Frictionless Redistribution of Capital. Spores seeks to empower creators to create, exchange, and communicate their life’s work. Our Core Values are defined as: Creator Centricity, Frictionless, Borderless, Community.
The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem. As the economic incentive for network participation SPO token incentives will be distributed to incentivise users to participate in community governance, reward contributors on the platform and other utility purposes including platform fees discount. Community incentives (NFT minting, trading, LP mining and other DeFi rewards): Reward for NFT creators for each newly minted NFT on Spores platform. Reward for buyers and sellers per confirmed transaction (auction, exchange, etc). Reward for LPs to provide liquidity on the platform supporting transactions related to SPO.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Spores Network (SPO)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Spores Network (SPO), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Spores Network (SPO): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Spores Network (SPO) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token SPO yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token SPO yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi SPO, jelajahi harga live token SPO!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.