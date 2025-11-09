Tokenomi Victor (VICTOR)
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Victor (VICTOR)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Victor (VICTOR), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Informasi Victor (VICTOR)
On what was supposed to be a peaceful Sunday morning, tragedy struck when a gunman opened fire inside a small church. The congregation, gathered for prayer and fellowship, was thrown into chaos as the sound of gunfire shattered the sanctuary’s calm. In the midst of panic, one man, Victor, made a split-second decision that would define his legacy of courage and sacrifice.
As the shooter advanced, Victor noticed his friend frozen in fear, caught in the gunman’s line of fire. Without hesitation, Victor moved instinctively, using his own body as a shield. In those critical moments, his only thought was to protect the life of someone he cared about. Witnesses recall Victor pushing his friend to the ground, wrapping his arms around him, and taking the brunt of the bullets aimed their way. His friend survived because Victor absorbed the fatal shots meant for him.
People in the church described the scene as both horrific and heroic. Amid the chaos, Victor’s act of selflessness stood out as a powerful display of love and bravery. He did not think about his own safety or the danger he faced—his priority was saving another person. That decision cost him his life, but it gave someone else the gift of more tomorrows.
Victor’s sacrifice reminds us of the rare and profound courage that emerges in moments of unthinkable violence. He didn’t wear a uniform, carry a weapon, or expect recognition, yet in those final seconds, he embodied the highest form of heroism. His actions will not be forgotten by those who witnessed them, nor by a community now grappling with grief and gratitude.
In a time when tragedy often overshadows hope, Victor’s story offers a powerful message: even in the darkest moments, light can shine through acts of extraordinary humanity. He gave his life so another could live—a reminder that love, in its purest form, is selfless and sacrificial.
Tokenomi Victor (VICTOR): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Victor (VICTOR) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token VICTOR yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token VICTOR yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi VICTOR, jelajahi harga live token VICTOR!
Prediksi Harga VICTOR
Ingin mengetahui arah VICTOR? Halaman prediksi harga VICTOR kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Harap baca dan pahami Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
POPULER
Mata uang kripto yang sedang tren saat ini dan menarik perhatian pasar yang signifikan
Volume TERATAS
Mata uang kripto dengan volume trading tertinggi
Baru Ditambahkan
Mata uang kripto yang baru saja masuk listing dan tersedia untuk trading
Gainer Teratas
Gainer kripto teratas 24 jam yang harus diperhatikan oleh setiap trader