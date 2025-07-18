MEXC Exchange
White House confirms President Trump supports tax exemption for small Bitcoin transactions
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bitcoin Magazine , White House press secretary Carolyn Levitt said at a press conference that President Trump has clearly supported the establishment
PANews
2025/07/18 09:01
Argot Collective sold 600 ETH again 5 hours ago for 2.06 million USDC
PANews reported on July 18 that Argot Collective , a non-profit development organization that received 7,000 ETH operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, sold 600 ETH again 5 hours ago
PANews
2025/07/18 08:50
XRP breaks through $3.59, hits new all-time high
PANews reported on July 18 that the market showed that the price of XRP rose by more than 40% in the past week, and now exceeded $3.59, at $3.593 per
PANews
2025/07/18 08:44
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
PANews
2025/07/18 08:28
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen recently transferred millions of XRP to Coinbase, worth about $26 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Chris Larsen, co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple, recently transferred another $26 million worth of XRP to Coinbase. Blockchain data shows
PANews
2025/07/18 08:16
Why do we invest in SBET? Undervalued Ethereum Beta, a new starting point for CeDeFi integration
By: Yetta (@yettasing), Venture Partner at Primitive Ventures; Sean, Liquidity Partner at Primitive Ventures Preface: This article was written in May 2025. In May, we completed the PIPE investment in
PANews
2025/07/18 08:00
Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the AXIOS website: Meta Platforms (META.O) appointed Connor Hayes as head of the Threads platform. Market sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O) has
PANews
2025/07/18 07:56
SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 18,712 ETH to its Ethereum strategy reserve, worth $65.45 million. Currently, the company holds a total
PANews
2025/07/18 07:50
The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the White House is preparing to pass the GENIUS Act today and plans to hold a (presidential) signing ceremony for
PANews
2025/07/18 07:47
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs
PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
PANews
2025/07/18 07:41
