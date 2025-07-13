MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin supply is meaningless, Peter Schiff says: This is what counts
Gold advocate Peter Schiff has dismissed Bitcoin's 21 million supply cap as an arbitrary construct, arguing that the cryptocurrency's perceived scarcity is an illusion.
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 04:30
How bad did James Wynn lose? Combined crypto balance plummets
Prominent crypto trader James Wynn has deactivated his X account after his combined cryptocurrency wallet balance collapsed to just $10,176. This drop is almost a 99% loss from his estimated $100 million holdings earlier in 2025. Wynn changed his X…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 01:30
A newly created wallet deposited 6 million USDC into HyperLiquid and shorted PUMP with 1x leverage
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly established whale wallet deposited 6 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged PUMP short order.
PANews
2025/07/13 23:50
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 193 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 13 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $193 million, of which $123 million
PANews
2025/07/13 23:30
RWAs build mirrors where they need building blocks
Most RWAs remain isolated and underutilized instead of composable, DeFi-ready building blocks. It's time to change that.
PANews
2025/07/13 23:04
Former Fed Governor Walsh: The Fed should cut interest rates now
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, former Federal Reserve Board member Walsh said that the Fed should cut interest rates now. When commenting on the renovation of
PANews
2025/07/13 22:48
Vitalik: AI is fully capable of taking away the cryptocurrency's crazy crown within weeks
PANews reported on July 13 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin posted on the X platform: Regularly remind people that artificial intelligence is fully capable of taking away the crazy crown
PANews
2025/07/13 22:44
4 catalysts that could shake Bitcoin and the altcoin market this week (UPDATED)
Bitcoin (BTC) smashed past $119,000 on Sunday, pulling the entire crypto market to a staggering $3.68 trillion valuation—its highest ever. Meanwhile, altcoins like Stellar (XLM), Mog Coin (MOG), Story (IP), and Hedera (HBAR) rocketed to the top of the charts.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 22:30
"Shorting Bitcoin Four Times Since March 2025" The 40-fold short position of the whale has caused a floating loss of US$12.84 million
PANews reported on July 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), BTC hit a new historical high. The 40x short position of the "whale who shorted
PANews
2025/07/13 22:27
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
PANews reported on July 13 that according to the Securities Times, Yuxin Technology said that in the field of payment, especially in retail payment scenarios, the company believes that stablecoins,
PANews
2025/07/13 22:17
