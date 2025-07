Informasi AICOIN (AICOIN)

Artificial Intelligence is the future. Everyone knows that. Imagine a way to get exposure to all of Artificial Intelligence with one ticker. The ticker is $AI. $AI will be historic. There’s no need for fancy whitepapers and complicated technology when the tech speaks for itself with the ticker $AI. Be a part of the revolution and join $AI. Please note that the same name exists for this project, this cryptocurrency's contract address is: https://solscan.io/token/99ouK5YUK3JPGCPX9joNtHsMU7NPpU7w91JN4kdQ97po , please be careful to distinguish.

Situs Web Resmi: https://theaicoin.io/