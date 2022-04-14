Tokenomi FLOKI (FLOKI)
Koin meme dengan utilitas melalui metaverse game NFT, NFT dan pasar barang dagangan, dan platform pendidikan kripto. Terinspirasi dari nama anjing Elon Musk dan bermitra dengan saudaranya Kimbal Musk. Tujuan FLOKI adalah menjadi 10 proyek kripto teratas dan pemimpin de facto di sektor game NFT.
Overview
FLOKI is a community-driven token built around a dynamic DeFi and GameFi ecosystem, aiming for strong utility through staking, DeFi products, NFTs, and new sister tokens such as TOKEN (TokenFi). As a meme-origin asset, it differentiates itself with structured tokenomics and a focus on sustainable incentives.
1. Token Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Approximately 10 trillion FLOKI tokens.
- Issuance: All tokens were initially minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
2. Token Allocation Mechanism
The allocation structure is straightforward and community-oriented, with the bulk reserved for current and future ecosystem growth and rewards.
|Allocation Segment
|Amount/Percentage
|Notes
|Community
|10,000,000,000,000
|100% allocation (includes all further distributions, staking pools, and ecosystem funds)
|Staking Pool
|~25% of total supply
|Locked in the Floki staking program for 3–48 months
|Staking Rewards
|5.6B TOKEN (sister token)
|56% of TOKEN supply distributed to FLOKI stakers over 4 years
|Burn Mechanism
|-
|25% of FlokiFi fees buy back and burn FLOKI tokens
|Treasury
|-
|75% of FlokiFi fees allocated to treasury, supporting ongoing development
Note: Nearly 25% of the FLOKI supply has been locked in staking contracts, and more than 21% of the circulating supply is locked for durations ranging from 3 to 48 months in the staking program, directly reducing available float and strengthening fundamentals.
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
a. Staking
- Users stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi).
- Staking terms: 3 months, 1 year, 2 years, or 4 years.
- APYs scale with duration (as of Q1 2024: ~11% for 3 months, ~36% for 4 years).
- Rewards can be claimed at any time.
b. DeFi & Ecosystem Utility
- FLOKI is used across DeFi applications, including FlokiFi Locker, Vera, NFT marketplaces, and as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem.
- It also supports a play-to-earn gaming economy and “Floki University” for on-chain education.
c. Fee Revenue & Burn
- FlokiFi platform fee revenue:
- 25% is auto-used to buy and burn FLOKI (driving long-term deflationary pressure).
- 75% is sent to the treasury to support future development, grants, and ecosystem incentives.
d. Governance
- All major protocol decisions, treasury spending, and upgrades are controlled via the Floki DAO.
4. Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
a. Staking Locks
- Staked tokens are locked for the chosen term (3, 12, 24, or 48 months).
- Unstaking is only allowed post-term; rewards can be claimed during the lock.
- ~21% of circulating supply is currently staked.
b. Unlocking Time & Schedule
- Staking and rewards are disbursed and unlocked over up to 4 years.
- TOKEN (sister token) rewards for stakers are scheduled linearly over 4 years.
- There are no major unlock cliffs or inflation bursts expected since 100% of FLOKI was minted at genesis.
c. Treasury and Development Funds
- Treasury distribution aligns with DAO approvals; there is no stated vesting schedule.
5. Circulating Supply Trends
- Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~9.625 trillion FLOKI
- The overall supply has remained stable in recent weeks, consistent with the absence of ongoing issuance and major unlocks.
- A significant share of circulating tokens remains locked due to staking incentives, supporting price stability and reducing volatility.
6. Critical Perspective & Limitations
- There is a heavy emphasis on staking/tokens locked, which is positive for minimizing sell pressure, but could lead to future unlock-related volatility should sentiment shift.
- The incentives are strong, especially with the additional TOKEN rewards, but investors should stay alert to changing APY dynamics and how they affect long-term distribution.
- DAO-based governance adds transparency, but effective participation and alignment with the community's best interest are always ongoing challenges for large, meme-focused ecosystems.
Summary Table: Key FLOKI Tokenomics Parameters
|Aspect
|Summary
|Total Supply
|~10 Trillion
|Initial Mint
|100% at Genesis
|Issuance Model
|Fixed supply, no inflation
|Staking Lockup
|3–48 months
|Staked Share (2025)
|~21% of circulating supply (~25% of total supply)
|Treasury Use
|75% of fee revenue
|Burn Mechanism
|25% of fee revenue used to buy/burn FLOKI
|Incentives
|TOKEN rewards, high APY to stakers, gamification, DAO governance
|Unlock Timeline
|No major cliffs, staking/unlocks dispersed linearly over 4 years
|Governance
|Floki DAO on Snapshot
Actionable Insights
- FLOKI’s incentives and strong staking lockups create a resilient ecosystem compared to other meme tokens—making it less prone to speculative supply shocks.
- Long-term holders and DAO participants are well-positioned to benefit from continuing ecosystem growth and deflationary mechanisms.
- Potential investors should monitor changes in staking participation rates, major DAO votes on treasury spending, and the unlock schedule for both FLOKI and TOKEN rewards to anticipate future changes in token liquidity and market dynamics.
Tokenomi FLOKI (FLOKI): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi FLOKI (FLOKI) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token FLOKI yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token FLOKI yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi FLOKI, jelajahi harga live token FLOKI!
Penafian
