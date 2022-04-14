Tokenomi FLOKI (FLOKI)

Tokenomi FLOKI (FLOKI)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang FLOKI (FLOKI), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
USD

Informasi FLOKI (FLOKI)

Koin meme dengan utilitas melalui metaverse game NFT, NFT dan pasar barang dagangan, dan platform pendidikan kripto. Terinspirasi dari nama anjing Elon Musk dan bermitra dengan saudaranya Kimbal Musk. Tujuan FLOKI adalah menjadi 10 proyek kripto teratas dan pemimpin de facto di sektor game NFT.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://floki.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.floki.com/
Explorer Blok:
https://bscscan.com/token/0xfb5b838b6cfeedc2873ab27866079ac55363d37e

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga FLOKI (FLOKI)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk FLOKI (FLOKI), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 1.08B
$ 1.08B$ 1.08B
Total Suplai:
--
----
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 9.54T
$ 9.54T$ 9.54T
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
--
----
All-Time High:
$ 0.000359
$ 0.000359$ 0.000359
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000002
$ 0.00000002$ 0.00000002
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0.00011273
$ 0.00011273$ 0.00011273

Struktur Token FLOKI (FLOKI) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token FLOKI diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Overview

FLOKI is a community-driven token built around a dynamic DeFi and GameFi ecosystem, aiming for strong utility through staking, DeFi products, NFTs, and new sister tokens such as TOKEN (TokenFi). As a meme-origin asset, it differentiates itself with structured tokenomics and a focus on sustainable incentives.

1. Token Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: Approximately 10 trillion FLOKI tokens.
  • Issuance: All tokens were initially minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.

2. Token Allocation Mechanism

The allocation structure is straightforward and community-oriented, with the bulk reserved for current and future ecosystem growth and rewards.

Allocation SegmentAmount/PercentageNotes
Community10,000,000,000,000100% allocation (includes all further distributions, staking pools, and ecosystem funds)
Staking Pool~25% of total supplyLocked in the Floki staking program for 3–48 months
Staking Rewards5.6B TOKEN (sister token)56% of TOKEN supply distributed to FLOKI stakers over 4 years
Burn Mechanism-25% of FlokiFi fees buy back and burn FLOKI tokens
Treasury-75% of FlokiFi fees allocated to treasury, supporting ongoing development

Note: Nearly 25% of the FLOKI supply has been locked in staking contracts, and more than 21% of the circulating supply is locked for durations ranging from 3 to 48 months in the staking program, directly reducing available float and strengthening fundamentals.

3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

a. Staking

  • Users stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi).
  • Staking terms: 3 months, 1 year, 2 years, or 4 years.
  • APYs scale with duration (as of Q1 2024: ~11% for 3 months, ~36% for 4 years).
  • Rewards can be claimed at any time.

b. DeFi & Ecosystem Utility

  • FLOKI is used across DeFi applications, including FlokiFi Locker, Vera, NFT marketplaces, and as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem.
  • It also supports a play-to-earn gaming economy and “Floki University” for on-chain education.

c. Fee Revenue & Burn

  • FlokiFi platform fee revenue:
    • 25% is auto-used to buy and burn FLOKI (driving long-term deflationary pressure).
    • 75% is sent to the treasury to support future development, grants, and ecosystem incentives.

d. Governance

  • All major protocol decisions, treasury spending, and upgrades are controlled via the Floki DAO.

4. Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms

a. Staking Locks

  • Staked tokens are locked for the chosen term (3, 12, 24, or 48 months).
  • Unstaking is only allowed post-term; rewards can be claimed during the lock.
  • ~21% of circulating supply is currently staked.

b. Unlocking Time & Schedule

  • Staking and rewards are disbursed and unlocked over up to 4 years.
  • TOKEN (sister token) rewards for stakers are scheduled linearly over 4 years.
  • There are no major unlock cliffs or inflation bursts expected since 100% of FLOKI was minted at genesis.

c. Treasury and Development Funds

  • Treasury distribution aligns with DAO approvals; there is no stated vesting schedule.

5. Circulating Supply Trends

  • Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~9.625 trillion FLOKI
  • The overall supply has remained stable in recent weeks, consistent with the absence of ongoing issuance and major unlocks.
  • A significant share of circulating tokens remains locked due to staking incentives, supporting price stability and reducing volatility.

6. Critical Perspective & Limitations

  • There is a heavy emphasis on staking/tokens locked, which is positive for minimizing sell pressure, but could lead to future unlock-related volatility should sentiment shift.
  • The incentives are strong, especially with the additional TOKEN rewards, but investors should stay alert to changing APY dynamics and how they affect long-term distribution.
  • DAO-based governance adds transparency, but effective participation and alignment with the community's best interest are always ongoing challenges for large, meme-focused ecosystems.

Summary Table: Key FLOKI Tokenomics Parameters

AspectSummary
Total Supply~10 Trillion
Initial Mint100% at Genesis
Issuance ModelFixed supply, no inflation
Staking Lockup3–48 months
Staked Share (2025)~21% of circulating supply (~25% of total supply)
Treasury Use75% of fee revenue
Burn Mechanism25% of fee revenue used to buy/burn FLOKI
IncentivesTOKEN rewards, high APY to stakers, gamification, DAO governance
Unlock TimelineNo major cliffs, staking/unlocks dispersed linearly over 4 years
GovernanceFloki DAO on Snapshot

Actionable Insights

  • FLOKI’s incentives and strong staking lockups create a resilient ecosystem compared to other meme tokens—making it less prone to speculative supply shocks.
  • Long-term holders and DAO participants are well-positioned to benefit from continuing ecosystem growth and deflationary mechanisms.
  • Potential investors should monitor changes in staking participation rates, major DAO votes on treasury spending, and the unlock schedule for both FLOKI and TOKEN rewards to anticipate future changes in token liquidity and market dynamics.

Tokenomi FLOKI (FLOKI): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi FLOKI (FLOKI) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token FLOKI yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token FLOKI yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi FLOKI, jelajahi harga live token FLOKI!

Cara Membeli FLOKI

Tertarik untuk menambahkan FLOKI (FLOKI) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli FLOKI, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.

Riwayat Harga FLOKI (FLOKI)

Menganalisis riwayat harga FLOKI membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.

Prediksi Harga FLOKI

Ingin mengetahui arah FLOKI? Halaman prediksi harga FLOKI kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.

Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?

MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.

Lebih dari 4,000 pasangan trading pada pasar Spot dan Futures
Listing token tercepat di antara berbagai CEX
Likuiditas #1 di industri
Biaya terendah dengan dukungan layanan pelanggan 24/7
Transparansi cadangan token 100%+ untuk dana pengguna
Hambatan masuk yang sangat rendah: Beli kripto hanya dengan 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Beli kripto hanya dengan 1 USDT: Jalan termudah menuju kripto!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.