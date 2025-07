Informasi IMGNAI (IMGNAI)

imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom. Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn. $imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.

Situs Web Resmi: https://imgnai.com Explorer Blok: https://etherscan.io/token/0xA735A3AF76CC30791C61c10d585833829d36CBe0