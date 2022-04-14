Tokenomi Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Informasi Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Non-Playable Coin (NPC), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Non-Playable Coin (NPC) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token NPC diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is branded as the first Meme-Fungible Token (MFT): a hybrid of memecoin and NFT standards, aiming for both high supply/fungibility and unique customization. NPC's design centers on entertainment and internet culture, explicitly disavowing financial return or utility beyond collectibility and tradability.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- NFT/Token Hybrid: NPC utilizes a mechanism where the token embodies a JPEG (non-fungible asset) but is also minted as a fungible token, compatible with trading on Uniswap (ERC20) and NFT marketplaces (ERC1155).
- Convertibility: Holders can wrap/unwrap between the fungible token form (tradable on DEXs) and the NFT form (tradable on NFT platforms). Both forms represent the same underlying asset and value.
- Supply: Specific max supply or emission schedule details are not provided in the available documentation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Team/Investor Allocation: NPC’s launch documentation emphasizes a lack of formal team, roadmap, or centralized treasury. There is no evidence of pre-allocated tokens for team, investors, or treasury.
- Fair/Community Distribution: NPC tokens appear to be distributed directly to participants through public mint or open acquisition—there is no mention of private or early allocations. The ethos reflects a "meme-driven, community-oriented" approach.
- Launching as Art/Experiment: The project is "completely useless and for entertainment purposes," echoing true meme coin launches where initial holders acquire tokens via open platforms without prior allocations or incentives for insiders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Tradability: NPC’s principal function is as a tradeable asset for fun and speculation, operating as a “liquid JPEG.” Its hybrid form enables it to be swapped on DEXs and collected or showcased on NFT platforms.
- No Yield or Utility: There are no embedded mechanisms for staking, fees, protocol governance, dividends, or rewards. NPC holders do not earn protocol revenues, additional tokens, or incentives by holding or interacting with the asset.
- Entertainment and Collectibility: Utility is rooted in cultural relevance, meme status, and the ability to customize, collect, and trade unique or base NPC JPEGs.
4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanism
- No Lock-up or Vesting: There is no evidence of structured lock-ups, vesting, or delayed unlock schedules. Tokens, once minted or acquired, are fully liquid and tradable without restriction.
- No Token Unlock Events: A search for unlock schedules, vesting contracts, or issuance-related cliffs returns no formalized release mechanics.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All NPC tokens are fully unlocked at mint or acquisition, with no delay or gradual release. The absence of team, advisor, or investor allocations obviates any need for unlock events.
- No Emission Schedule: There is no periodic or vesting-based emission—distribution is immediate, reflecting the project's ethos as a pure memecoin/art experiment.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|NFT/token hybrid. ERC20 and ERC1155 convertible. Public mint/acquisition.
|Allocation
|No team/investor/treasury allocation. Community-focused, open to all.
|Usage & Incentives
|Tradable as meme coin or NFT. No yield, staking, rewards, or governance utility.
|Lock-up
|None. Full liquidity upon issuance or mint; no vesting mechanisms.
|Unlocking
|Immediate. No unlock events, cliffs, or schedules.
Disclaimer: NPC and MFTs are explicitly stated to have no intrinsic value, utility, or roadmap, and all participation is strictly for entertainment/novelty.
References
For further reading and documentation, explore the following official resources:
- Introducing Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
- Defining Meme-Fungible Tokens (MFTs)
- Tokenomics and Project Disclaimer
Closing Thoughts
NPC’s token economics are a deliberate departure from typical crypto projects, removing financial incentives and complex allocation/vesting, focusing solely on meme culture and the blending of NFT and fungible asset characteristics. This distinguishes it from most tokens in DeFi, NFT, and infrastructure verticals, making it a unique experiment in digital collectible culture.
Tokenomi Non-Playable Coin (NPC): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Non-Playable Coin (NPC) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token NPC yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token NPC yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi NPC, jelajahi harga live token NPC!
Penafian
