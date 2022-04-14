Dalami cara token NPC diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Overview

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is branded as the first Meme-Fungible Token (MFT): a hybrid of memecoin and NFT standards, aiming for both high supply/fungibility and unique customization. NPC's design centers on entertainment and internet culture, explicitly disavowing financial return or utility beyond collectibility and tradability.

1. Issuance Mechanism

NFT/Token Hybrid: NPC utilizes a mechanism where the token embodies a JPEG (non-fungible asset) but is also minted as a fungible token, compatible with trading on Uniswap (ERC20) and NFT marketplaces (ERC1155).

2. Allocation Mechanism

No Team/Investor Allocation: NPC’s launch documentation emphasizes a lack of formal team, roadmap, or centralized treasury. There is no evidence of pre-allocated tokens for team, investors, or treasury.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Tradability: NPC’s principal function is as a tradeable asset for fun and speculation, operating as a “liquid JPEG.” Its hybrid form enables it to be swapped on DEXs and collected or showcased on NFT platforms.

4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanism

No Lock-up or Vesting: There is no evidence of structured lock-ups, vesting, or delayed unlock schedules. Tokens, once minted or acquired, are fully liquid and tradable without restriction.

5. Unlocking Time

Immediate Liquidity: All NPC tokens are fully unlocked at mint or acquisition, with no delay or gradual release. The absence of team, advisor, or investor allocations obviates any need for unlock events.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance NFT/token hybrid. ERC20 and ERC1155 convertible. Public mint/acquisition. Allocation No team/investor/treasury allocation. Community-focused, open to all. Usage & Incentives Tradable as meme coin or NFT. No yield, staking, rewards, or governance utility. Lock-up None. Full liquidity upon issuance or mint; no vesting mechanisms. Unlocking Immediate. No unlock events, cliffs, or schedules.

Disclaimer: NPC and MFTs are explicitly stated to have no intrinsic value, utility, or roadmap, and all participation is strictly for entertainment/novelty.

Closing Thoughts

NPC’s token economics are a deliberate departure from typical crypto projects, removing financial incentives and complex allocation/vesting, focusing solely on meme culture and the blending of NFT and fungible asset characteristics. This distinguishes it from most tokens in DeFi, NFT, and infrastructure verticals, making it a unique experiment in digital collectible culture.