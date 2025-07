Informasi Nodewaves (NWS)

Nodewaves Nodes are the individual computers spread across the globe that support the Nodewaves Ecosystem. When you purchase a Node license, you can download and run a node on your personal Mac or Windows computer which will open up opportunities to receive rewards, exclusive NFTs, and will help the Nodewaves Ecosystem grow.

Situs Web Resmi: https://nodewaves.com/ Explorer Blok: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x13646e0e2d768d31b75d1a1e375e3e17f18567f2