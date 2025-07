Informasi Router Protocol (ROUTE)

Router Protocol is a crosschain-liquidity aggregator platform that was built to seamlessly provide bridging infrastructure between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. The goal is to enable users to swap their assets from different networks seamlessly in a near-instant and low-cost manner.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.routerprotocol.com/ Explorer Blok: https://etherscan.io/token/0x60F67E1015b3f069DD4358a78c38f83fE3a667A9