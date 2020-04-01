Tokenomi THORChain (RUNE)
Informasi THORChain (RUNE)
THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga THORChain (RUNE)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk THORChain (RUNE), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token THORChain (RUNE) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token RUNE diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
THORChain’s native token is RUNE, with a fixed maximum supply of 500 million tokens. There is no ongoing inflation or continuous emission; the supply is capped at genesis and subsequently distributed and unlocked per schedule. RUNE was initially minted on Binance Chain as a BEP-2 token but has since migrated to its native THORChain network and is used natively for protocol operations.
Allocation Mechanism
THORChain’s initial RUNE allocation, based on data as of June 2022 (and with only minor adjustments by 2024), was apportioned as follows:
|Category
|Allocation (RUNE)
|% of Supply
|Purpose
|Community Incentives
|250,000,000
|50%
|Ecosystem, staking and LP rewards, growth initiatives
|Contributors/Team
|75,000,000
|15%
|Core developers, project team
|Treasury/Operations
|50,000,000
|10%
|Protocol development, reserves
|Fundraiser
|50,000,000
|10%
|Early investors/fundraising rounds
|Private Investors
|50,000,000
|10%
|Venture allocations
|Airdrop
|25,000,000
|5%
|Community bootsrap, strategic campaigns
Notably, by February 2024, the Team/Advisor allocation had fully vested. Specific internal operational allocations (“Service Nodes,” “Operational,” “Community”) were also present, though detailed wallet transparency was not disclosed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
RUNE serves four mission-critical roles in THORChain:
- Settlement asset: Every supported asset (BTC, ETH, etc.) swaps through RUNE for every trade. This ensures all liquidity pools are paired with RUNE, concentrating liquidity and creating deep cross-chain markets.
- Security collateral: Nodes (THORNodes) must bond RUNE (typically worth 2x the value of external assets they secure) as collateral against Byzantine behavior. The economic model requires the total value of RUNE bonded by nodes to exceed the value at risk in vaults.
- Liquidity provision: LPs deposit RUNE plus a non-RUNE asset (e.g., BTC), facilitating swapping and earning fee-based yields. For every $1 of non-RUNE, there must be $1 of RUNE provided.
- Governance and incentives: RUNE balances network incentives between bonding (security) and pooling (liquidity) via the “incentive pendulum.” Approximately 67% of system rewards (block rewards and fees) go to nodes, and 33% to liquidity providers—although the pendulum mechanism dynamically adjusts this.
This design tightly links RUNE's utility to network usage, fees, yields, and economic security, aligning all actors’ incentives.
Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Team/Advisor Allocation: According to disclosures, 50 million RUNE for team/advisors (10% of supply) was subject to vesting, fully unlocking by February 2024.
- Investor Allocations: Private and public sale allocations (and similar fundraising rounds) typically featured lockups or vesting—but specific schedules are not exhaustively publicized past the major team/advisor batch.
- Community & Incentive Allocations: These are distributed ongoingly for LP rewards, node operation, ecosystem incentives, and other growth campaigns.
- Airdrop Allocation: Usually directly unlocked for immediate distribution.
As of mid-2025, no ongoing inflationary emissions mechanism exists, so dilution risk is absent past the tail-end of initial vesting schedules. With all key team and early investor allocations unlocked, the token supply is now almost entirely circulating, and ongoing RUNE distribution is driven by protocol incentives and on-chain activity.
Overview Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Genesis mint; fixed supply (500M RUNE); no further inflation/emissions
|Allocation
|Major allocations: 50% community, 15% team, 10% treasury, 10% fundraiser, 10% private, 5% airdrop
|Usage
|Security (bonding), settlement, liquidity, governance/incentives
|Incentives
|“Incentive pendulum” balancing node vs. LP rewards; dynamic APY based on utilization
|Lock-Up
|Team/Advisor fully unlocked (by 2/2024); early investor vesting completed; ongoing incentives live
|Unlocking
|All major vesting schedules now complete; emissions entirely from protocol operation
Additional Nuances & Implications
- Dynamic Security: The ratio between RUNE bonded (by nodes) and pooled (by LPs) is economically targeted to ensure network resilience and incentivize optimal behaviors (e.g., LPs enter during over-bonding, nodes bond more during under-bonding).
- Economic Flywheel: As volume and fees grow, demand for both LP and node participation—hence for RUNE—also grows.
- Decentralization: The lack of ongoing emission or central authority to control inflation makes RUNE’s tokenomics robust and sustainable long-term, with active incentive alignment.
- Risks & Considerations: Centralization of team/early holding risk is now largely mitigated as vesting periods have ended, but ongoing earning is highly dependent on network usage and health.
Conclusion
THORChain’s RUNE tokenomics model is a carefully structured system that places economic security, liquidity, incentives, and decentralization at its center. Now that all major allocations have vested, network usage and protocol fees primarily govern further RUNE distribution, aligning incentives between nodes, LPs, and protocol participants in a sustainable, dynamically balanced environment.
For detailed schedules and mechanics, you may consult THORChain’s official docs or key ecosystem analyses. For protocol mechanics and incentive breakdown, see the Incentive Pendulum explainer.
Tokenomi THORChain (RUNE): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi THORChain (RUNE) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token RUNE yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token RUNE yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi RUNE, jelajahi harga live token RUNE!
Cara Membeli RUNE
Tertarik untuk menambahkan THORChain (RUNE) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli RUNE, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga THORChain (RUNE)
Menganalisis riwayat harga RUNE membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga RUNE
Ingin mengetahui arah RUNE? Halaman prediksi harga RUNE kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.