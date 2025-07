Informasi SGC (SGC)

KAI: Sangokushi Taisen - Battle of Three Kingdoms represents a landmark fusion of SEGA's iconic Sangokushi Taisen franchise with cutting-edge blockchain technology developed by industry pioneer double jump.tokyo. The project features SGC, a governance and utility token represented in-game as "SGCP (Points)." Players earn SGCP through PvP gameplay, which can then be used to purchase additional card packs or be traded on the game's marketplace.