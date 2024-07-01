Tokenomi Supra (SUPRA)
Informasi Supra (SUPRA)
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Supra (SUPRA)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Supra (SUPRA), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Supra (SUPRA) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token SUPRA diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
The tokenomics of SUPRA encompass several critical components: issuance, allocation, utility/incentives, locking/vesting, and token unlock schedule. Below is a comprehensive breakdown in line with your request.
Issuance Mechanism
SUPRA tokens are typically minted according to a predetermined schedule established by the project team. The specifics of SUPRA's issuance rate (such as whether it’s inflationary, capped, or deflationary) are usually determined in the whitepaper or economic model, but publicly available summaries suggest that SUPRA applies a controlled and scheduled release, likely to avoid sudden inflation or premature dilution.
There is no evidence of on-demand minting or significant burn mechanisms as seen in some other protocols. SUPRA's issuance is designed to support the project’s long-term goals, ecosystem incentives, and stakeholder distributions.
Allocation Mechanism
While a precise allocation table isn't surfaced from public summaries, SUPRA's allocation pattern would conventionally follow industry norms, similar to leading L1 or infrastructure tokens. Here's what can be reasonably expected based on common practices and implied structures:
|Recipient/Allocation
|Purpose
|Distribution Rationale
|Team/Foundation
|Core development, future incentives
|Vesting/locked (to ensure long-term commitment)
|Investors
|Seed/private/public rounds
|Vesting, staggered unlocks
|Ecosystem/Community
|Grants, bootsrapping, partnerships, rewards
|Linear or event-triggered unlocks
|Treasury/DAO
|Future expenses, security, liquidity
|Multi-year, discretionary
|Advisors/Partners
|Strategic guidance, network effects
|Typically vesting, sometimes partial up-front
(Note: The exact SUPRA allocations and percentages may be found in detail in whitepapers, but a commonly seen pattern is: Team (15-20%), Investors (15-30%), Ecosystem & Community (20-40%), Treasury (10-20%), Advisors (2-5%).)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUPRA tokens are integral to the network’s functionality and growth:
- Network Utility: Used for staking, participating in consensus, accessing services (e.g., oracles/data feeds), paying fees, and interacting with dApps.
- Incentives: Rewards for validators, node operators, contributors, and community participants generally come in SUPRA tokens.
- Governance: Token holders may have voting power over network upgrades, treasury disbursement, and protocol parameters.
- Ecosystem Funding: Token grants can incentivize ecosystem development, partnerships, and broader adoption.
Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Projects like SUPRA typically employ linear vesting for core team and investor allocations to align incentives and prevent large token dumps. Ecosystem and community incentives might be distributed linearly, via milestone-based releases, or as part of liquidity mining/staking rewards.
- Team & Advisors: Locked with a multi-year vesting schedule (e.g., 12–48 months), often with a cliff (delay before any tokens unlock).
- Investors: Staggered vesting, sometimes shorter than for the team, to ensure liquidity and support market stability.
- Community Rewards & Grants: May use periodic unlocks, claim windows, or be distributed as composable NFT incentives.
Unlocking Schedule
Token unlocks for SUPRA are scheduled over a period of years, and each allocation group has a defined release cadence.
Although precise dates and figures for each unlock cohort weren't directly retrievable, here’s the standard mechanism:
- Vesting periods range from 6 months (community sales) to over 4 years (team, ecosystem, and investor allocations).
- Unlock events are generally monthly or quarterly.
General Unlock Table Example
|Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Recipient
|Share of Circulating Supply (%)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining Locked
|2024-07-01
|X
|Team
|X
|X
|X
|2024-07-01
|X
|Investors
|X
|X
|X
|2024-07-01
|X
|Ecosystem/Grants
|X
|X
|X
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
(Note: Actual data points for SUPRA can be filled in as they become available through official disclosures.)
Implications of Token Release and Mechanism Design
- Supply Pressure: Linear and staggered unlocking mitigates the risk of sudden supply shocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial allocation toward ecosystem and community supports the growth in dApps, partnerships, and general adoption.
- Governance Safety: Escrow/voting-locked tokens encourage active, long-term participation.
- Investor & Team Alignment: Long vesting with cliffs binds critical contributors to project success.
Summary
SUPRA’s tokenomics are built to incentivize sustained contribution, broad ecosystem engagement, and gradual decentralization, while vesting and lock-up policies reinforce alignment between core stakeholders and the project’s long-term success.
For the most authoritative breakdown, consult the SUPRA whitepaper and official unlock schedules once they are publicly released or updated.
Tokenomi Supra (SUPRA): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Supra (SUPRA) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token SUPRA yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token SUPRA yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi SUPRA, jelajahi harga live token SUPRA!
Cara Membeli SUPRA
Tertarik untuk menambahkan Supra (SUPRA) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli SUPRA, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga Supra (SUPRA)
Menganalisis riwayat harga SUPRA membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga SUPRA
Ingin mengetahui arah SUPRA? Halaman prediksi harga SUPRA kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Beli Supra (SUPRA)
Jumlah
1 SUPRA = 0.004295 USD