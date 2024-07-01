Tokenomi Supra (SUPRA)

Tokenomi Supra (SUPRA)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang Supra (SUPRA), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
USD

Informasi Supra (SUPRA)

Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://supra.com/
Whitepaper:
https://supra.com/research/#whitepapers
Explorer Blok:
https://suprascan.io/

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Supra (SUPRA)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Supra (SUPRA), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 64.81M
$ 64.81M$ 64.81M
Total Suplai:
$ 100.00B
$ 100.00B$ 100.00B
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 15.09B
$ 15.09B$ 15.09B
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
$ 429.50M
$ 429.50M$ 429.50M
All-Time High:
$ 0.079999
$ 0.079999$ 0.079999
All-Time Low:
$ 0.001910422229242526
$ 0.001910422229242526$ 0.001910422229242526
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0.004295
$ 0.004295$ 0.004295

Struktur Token Supra (SUPRA) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token SUPRA diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

The tokenomics of SUPRA encompass several critical components: issuance, allocation, utility/incentives, locking/vesting, and token unlock schedule. Below is a comprehensive breakdown in line with your request.

Issuance Mechanism

SUPRA tokens are typically minted according to a predetermined schedule established by the project team. The specifics of SUPRA's issuance rate (such as whether it’s inflationary, capped, or deflationary) are usually determined in the whitepaper or economic model, but publicly available summaries suggest that SUPRA applies a controlled and scheduled release, likely to avoid sudden inflation or premature dilution.

There is no evidence of on-demand minting or significant burn mechanisms as seen in some other protocols. SUPRA's issuance is designed to support the project’s long-term goals, ecosystem incentives, and stakeholder distributions.

Allocation Mechanism

While a precise allocation table isn't surfaced from public summaries, SUPRA's allocation pattern would conventionally follow industry norms, similar to leading L1 or infrastructure tokens. Here's what can be reasonably expected based on common practices and implied structures:

Recipient/AllocationPurposeDistribution Rationale
Team/FoundationCore development, future incentivesVesting/locked (to ensure long-term commitment)
InvestorsSeed/private/public roundsVesting, staggered unlocks
Ecosystem/CommunityGrants, bootsrapping, partnerships, rewardsLinear or event-triggered unlocks
Treasury/DAOFuture expenses, security, liquidityMulti-year, discretionary
Advisors/PartnersStrategic guidance, network effectsTypically vesting, sometimes partial up-front

(Note: The exact SUPRA allocations and percentages may be found in detail in whitepapers, but a commonly seen pattern is: Team (15-20%), Investors (15-30%), Ecosystem & Community (20-40%), Treasury (10-20%), Advisors (2-5%).)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

SUPRA tokens are integral to the network’s functionality and growth:

  • Network Utility: Used for staking, participating in consensus, accessing services (e.g., oracles/data feeds), paying fees, and interacting with dApps.
  • Incentives: Rewards for validators, node operators, contributors, and community participants generally come in SUPRA tokens.
  • Governance: Token holders may have voting power over network upgrades, treasury disbursement, and protocol parameters.
  • Ecosystem Funding: Token grants can incentivize ecosystem development, partnerships, and broader adoption.

Locking and Vesting Mechanism

Projects like SUPRA typically employ linear vesting for core team and investor allocations to align incentives and prevent large token dumps. Ecosystem and community incentives might be distributed linearly, via milestone-based releases, or as part of liquidity mining/staking rewards.

  • Team & Advisors: Locked with a multi-year vesting schedule (e.g., 12–48 months), often with a cliff (delay before any tokens unlock).
  • Investors: Staggered vesting, sometimes shorter than for the team, to ensure liquidity and support market stability.
  • Community Rewards & Grants: May use periodic unlocks, claim windows, or be distributed as composable NFT incentives.

Unlocking Schedule

Token unlocks for SUPRA are scheduled over a period of years, and each allocation group has a defined release cadence.
Although precise dates and figures for each unlock cohort weren't directly retrievable, here’s the standard mechanism:

  • Vesting periods range from 6 months (community sales) to over 4 years (team, ecosystem, and investor allocations).
  • Unlock events are generally monthly or quarterly.

General Unlock Table Example

DateAmount UnlockedRecipientShare of Circulating Supply (%)Cumulative UnlockedRemaining Locked
2024-07-01XTeamXXX
2024-07-01XInvestorsXXX
2024-07-01XEcosystem/GrantsXXX
..................

(Note: Actual data points for SUPRA can be filled in as they become available through official disclosures.)

Implications of Token Release and Mechanism Design

  • Supply Pressure: Linear and staggered unlocking mitigates the risk of sudden supply shocks.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Substantial allocation toward ecosystem and community supports the growth in dApps, partnerships, and general adoption.
  • Governance Safety: Escrow/voting-locked tokens encourage active, long-term participation.
  • Investor & Team Alignment: Long vesting with cliffs binds critical contributors to project success.

Summary

SUPRA’s tokenomics are built to incentivize sustained contribution, broad ecosystem engagement, and gradual decentralization, while vesting and lock-up policies reinforce alignment between core stakeholders and the project’s long-term success.

For the most authoritative breakdown, consult the SUPRA whitepaper and official unlock schedules once they are publicly released or updated.

Tokenomi Supra (SUPRA): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi Supra (SUPRA) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token SUPRA yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token SUPRA yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi SUPRA, jelajahi harga live token SUPRA!

Cara Membeli SUPRA

Tertarik untuk menambahkan Supra (SUPRA) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli SUPRA, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.

Riwayat Harga Supra (SUPRA)

Menganalisis riwayat harga SUPRA membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.

Prediksi Harga SUPRA

Ingin mengetahui arah SUPRA? Halaman prediksi harga SUPRA kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.

Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?

MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.

Lebih dari 4,000 pasangan trading pada pasar Spot dan Futures
Listing token tercepat di antara berbagai CEX
Likuiditas #1 di industri
Biaya terendah dengan dukungan layanan pelanggan 24/7
Transparansi cadangan token 100%+ untuk dana pengguna
Hambatan masuk yang sangat rendah: Beli kripto hanya dengan 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Beli kripto hanya dengan 1 USDT: Jalan termudah menuju kripto!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.