Tokenomi Toshi (TOSHI)
Informasi Toshi (TOSHI)
Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Toshi (TOSHI)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Toshi (TOSHI), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Toshi (TOSHI) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token TOSHI diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Toshi is a memecoin, toolkit, and protocol designed for the Base blockchain, offering open-source tools for token creation, fundraising, liquidity management, and more. However, the current availability of direct, structured data on its core token economic parameters in quantitative databases is limited. Below is a comprehensive analysis combining available protocol information, industry best practices, and critical observations regarding its mechanics.
Issuance Mechanism
At present, no structured or quantitative data regarding the detailed issuance mechanism of Toshi (such as initial circulating supply, distribution schedule, minting method, or inflation policy) is available in standard analytics sources. This suggests that:
- Toshi likely follows memecoin standards—often launched with a fixed or capped initial supply, distributed all at once or in large tranches.
- Issuance could have occurred through an initial liquidity event, pre-mine, or community distribution, but specifics are not confirmed in available databases.
Allocation Mechanism
No verifiable allocation table exists in standard unlock or tokenomics datasets for Toshi. Typical allocation categories might include:
- Community/airdrop
- Team/developers
- Ecosystem incentives or growth funds
- DEX liquidity or reserves
However, due to data unavailability, exact percentages, amounts, or categories remain undisclosed in authoritative data feeds. This calls for caution and underscores the importance of reviewing official Toshi documentation or community disclosures for up-to-date allocations.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
Structured database sources do not currently provide details on Toshi’s usage or incentive mechanisms. Based on its toolkit ecosystem, possible avenues include:
- Payment of fees for using toolkit modules (multi-sending, token creation, liquidity locks).
- Earning incentives for participating in fundraising or liquidity provision.
- Utility as the primary currency within its DEX (Toshi Swap) or launchpad environment.
- Community governance, if implemented.
Real usage patterns should be corroborated by on-chain data or primary protocol literature.
Locking Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal on-chain locking events, vesting contracts, or allocation category locks for Toshi in standard unlock datasets. This may mean:
- Either all tokens were distributed without vesting constraints (common for memecoins), or
- Data is not yet standardized or reported to primary analytics platforms.
If Toshi offers token locks via its own toolkit, it may be used by external projects rather than for the Toshi token itself.
Unlocking Time and Schedules
- No historical or scheduled token unlocks for Toshi are recorded in current analytics pipelines.
- This absence typically aligns with tokens launched in their entirety, with little to no locked allocations.
Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters
|Parameter
|Description / Data Availability
|Issuance Mechanism
|Not available; likely fixed supply or one-time issuance
|Allocation Categories
|Not disclosed; typical categories possible but unverified
|Usage Mechanisms
|Not available; probably utility within the toolkit and DEX
|Locking Mechanism
|No evidence of formal locking or vesting in analytics databases
|Unlocking Schedule
|No data; likely immediately circulating or non-vested
Summary & Recommendations
- The lack of structured, third-party-verified tokenomics data suggests Toshi may operate with “fair launch” or “meme launch” standards, prioritizing simplicity and rapid distribution.
- For detailed and up-to-date token economics—including actual allocation, usage breakdowns, and any vesting—consult Toshi’s official website, GitHub repositories, audited contract code, or announcements from the project team.
- Investors and developers should exercise heightened due diligence: memecoins often have minimal tokenomic constraints and transparency compared to mainstream protocols.
Actionable Insight:
Given the absence of externally validated tokenomic detail for Toshi, always verify claims via direct sources before engaging with ecosystem products or tokens. Consider the risk profile typical for meme-sector launches with limited locking or vesting mechanisms.
Tokenomi Toshi (TOSHI): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Toshi (TOSHI) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token TOSHI yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token TOSHI yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi TOSHI, jelajahi harga live token TOSHI!
Cara Membeli TOSHI
Tertarik untuk menambahkan Toshi (TOSHI) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli TOSHI, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga Toshi (TOSHI)
Menganalisis riwayat harga TOSHI membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga TOSHI
Ingin mengetahui arah TOSHI? Halaman prediksi harga TOSHI kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Beli Toshi (TOSHI)
Jumlah
1 TOSHI = 0.0007354 USD