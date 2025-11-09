Tokenomi CZ Guardian (GUARD)
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga CZ Guardian (GUARD)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk CZ Guardian (GUARD), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Informasi CZ Guardian (GUARD)
GUARDIAN ($GUARD) — a community-driven token on the BNB Chain embodying the ideas of loyalty, strength and protection.
The CZ GUARDIAN token inhabits a space where community ethos merges with the principles of discipline and defence. On the BNB Chain, $GUARD was launched to serve not simply as a token but as a symbol: the guardian standing watch over the ecosystem. Within its design you’ll find the themes of steadfast support and resilience — the token aims to strengthen the collective, guarding the space rather than simply riding a trend.
At its core, $GUARD is driven by a community rather than centralised hype. It emphasises loyalty — the notion that participants are aligned around shared purpose, and the token becomes a means of embodying that commitment. In this sense it is less about rapid elevation and more about building a reliable foundation: the guardian guarding the future of the chain. Strength is equally central — not just in price or market metrics, but in the capacity to persist, to support the network’s vitality even in changing conditions.
Protection is the third pillar: $GUARD positions itself as a shield within its ecosystem. That means acting with clarity of intent and a sense of duty — to safeguard value, to sustain the protocol, and to protect the interests of the community. The token is not pitched as a short-term flip, but as a lasting presence, a sentinel for the framework in which it resides.
Trading availability on multiple venues — notably liquidity pools on Uniswap and PancakeSwap — reinforces the token’s practical accessibility. That dual-pool approach supports diversification of access and reflects an intent to anchor $GUARD across the ecosystem rather than confine it to a single entry point.
In launching $GUARD, the project invites users to join a guard-watch: a collective standing together, not just as holders, but as participants in sustaining the chain’s integrity and future. The imagery of the guardian is purposeful — disciplined, brave, and vigilant. When the token is described as the shield of the ecosystem, it means that the community, network and architecture are wrapped in a protective ethos, with $GUARD at its core.
In short: $GUARD is a token built around the values of loyalty, strength and protection; deployed on the BNB Chain; driven by community; rooted in dual-pool liquidity strategy; and envisioned as the guardian of ecosystem futures rather than a fleeting narrative.
Tokenomi CZ Guardian (GUARD): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi CZ Guardian (GUARD) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token GUARD yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token GUARD yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi GUARD, jelajahi harga live token GUARD!
Prediksi Harga GUARD
Ingin mengetahui arah GUARD? Halaman prediksi harga GUARD kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Harap baca dan pahami Perjanjian Pengguna dan Kebijakan Privasi
POPULER
Mata uang kripto yang sedang tren saat ini dan menarik perhatian pasar yang signifikan
Volume TERATAS
Mata uang kripto dengan volume trading tertinggi
Baru Ditambahkan
Mata uang kripto yang baru saja masuk listing dan tersedia untuk trading
Gainer Teratas
Gainer kripto teratas 24 jam yang harus diperhatikan oleh setiap trader