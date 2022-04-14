Tokenomi Defi For You (DFY)
Informasi Defi For You (DFY)
"DeFi For You is a crypto pawnbroking platform that facilitates lending by securing crypto and NFT collateral packages in smart contracts which are released when the loan is repaid or a liquidation threshold is met.
The project is positioning itself as the leading pawnbroking platform in the crypto and NFT world.
We have also developed a system for 'Evaluators' - most of whom are licensed pawnbrokers - to connect with borrowers in DeFi and offer them crypto loans against digital or physical assets. These pawnbrokers are uniquely positioned in that they have a licensed and secure premises to store hard assets. They store the asset, issue an NFT representing it to the borrower, and then burn the NFT when the asset is reclaimed. Our dev team took inspiration from the UI of Booking.com to design the layout of featured crypto pawnshops on the platform. They also designed an on-chain reputation system for lenders and borrowers, which denotes how many transactions they have had and their record of integrity when using the platform.
We have developed an NFT marketplace with a special NFT Pawn Market integrated into it. This allows people to list NFTs for sale, auction, or pawn. It also means buyers can get great deals on NFTs that have been repossessed by lenders, who are now looking to cash in on the digital asset they have gained.
DeFi For You will be launching lending pools in Q1 2022 to increase the value of its DeFi platform. This will allow users to quickly lend and borrow from pools with interest rates determined algorithmically.
DeFi For You was founded by Adam Christopher Chaplin, who was a co-founder of Travala.com (AVA). The project is in the process of inking partnerships with major pawnbroking companies and banks to expand its reach and bring the world of pawnbroking into the crypto space.
DeFi For You is built on Binance Smart Chain and the native DFY token is a BE20 - BEP2 bridge. It is used for fees on the platform, as well as loan currency, repayment currency, and collateral for loans."
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Defi For You (DFY)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Defi For You (DFY), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Defi For You (DFY): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Defi For You (DFY) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token DFY yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token DFY yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi DFY, jelajahi harga live token DFY!
Prediksi Harga DFY
Ingin mengetahui arah DFY? Halaman prediksi harga DFY kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.