Giant Token ($GTAN) is a groundbreaking African charity-focused digital currency project that leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a tangible and transparent impact. Beyond its function as a secure and efficient digital asset, GTAN is built on a core mission to uplift underprivileged communities in Africa, providing essential aid to those who need it most, including widows, widowers, and the elderly. The project's unique structure ensures a continuous flow of support, enhancing local communities and fostering lasting, positive change.
The $GTAN ecosystem is designed to be a beacon of transparency and accountability. By utilizing blockchain technology, every transaction and every donation is recorded on an immutable public ledger. This level of transparency eliminates the intermediaries often found in traditional charity models, ensuring that funds go directly to beneficiaries and that donors can see the real-world impact of their contributions. This creates a secure and trustworthy environment for all stakeholders, from project partners to individual community members.
$GTAN offers a unique investment opportunity that seamlessly blends financial returns with a powerful social mission. A key part of our innovative tokenomics is the transaction tax system, where a small percentage of every trade is automatically allocated to a dedicated charity wallet. This sustainable business model ensures that the project’s success is directly tied to the positive change it creates, providing a continuous and growing source of funding for our charitable initiatives.
For investors, $GTAN is more than just a digital asset; it is a means of participating in a powerful movement for social good. A portion of each transaction is distributed as reflections to all token holders, providing a passive income stream simply for holding the token. This dual-purpose model allows investors to not only position themselves for potential profits in the rapidly growing world of cryptocurrency but also to make a tangible difference in the world. As the demand for socially responsible investing (SRI) continues to rise, $GTAN is perfectly positioned to appeal to a new generation of investors who prioritize projects that align with their values.
Our community is the heart of the Giant Token project. By investing in $GTAN, you're not just buying a token—you’re joining a global community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about using cryptocurrency to solve real-world problems. This engaged and passionate community is a vital component of the project's long-term success, driving awareness, and helping to identify and support new charitable causes.
Finally, Giant Token ($GTAN) represents the future of philanthropy—a future where technology, finance, and social responsibility converge. It's a testament to the idea that a digital currency can be a force for profound, positive change. Join us in building a better future, one transaction at a time.
Tokenomi Giant Token (GTAN): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Giant Token (GTAN) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token GTAN yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token GTAN yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi GTAN, jelajahi harga live token GTAN!
Prediksi Harga GTAN
Ingin mengetahui arah GTAN? Halaman prediksi harga GTAN kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
