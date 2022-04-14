Tokenomi Helium IOT (IOT)
Informasi Helium IOT (IOT)
What is the project about? The Helium Network is a decentralized, blockchain-based wireless infrastructure project that allows individuals and organizations to deploy and operate wireless networks through token incentivisation. It leverages the Solana Blockchain for its foundation. The primary token powering the network is HNT, while IOT and MOBILE tokens are used to facilitate the LoRaWAN and 5G networks, respectively.
What makes your project unique? Decentralized Infrastructure: The Helium Network allows for the creation and maintenance of a distributed wireless network by incentivizing participants to contribute resources and share the benefits. Scalable and Secure: The network leverages the Solana Blockchain, which is known for its high scalability, low latency, and robust security. Multi-Use Case Support: The Helium Network supports various use cases, including IoT devices through the LoRaWAN network and high-speed mobile connectivity via the 5G network. Incentivized Participation: The Helium Network employs a token-based system to reward participants and encourage network growth. Proof-of-Coverage (PoC): A unique consensus algorithm employed by the LoRaWAN and 5G subnetworks, which rewards participants for verifying wireless network coverage.
What’s next for your project? Today, the Helium Network is a rapidly growing decentralized wireless infrastructure with a global footprint. It continues to attract new users, developers, and organizations, paving the way for innovative applications and services. As the network expands, it aims to revolutionize the wireless communication landscape and further democratize access to connectivity
What can your token be used for? The IOT token is the Governance token of the LoraWAN IOT Subnetworks, mined by IOT Hotspots through both data transfer proceeds as well as Proof of Coverage.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Helium IOT (IOT)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Helium IOT (IOT), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Helium IOT (IOT): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Helium IOT (IOT) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token IOT yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token IOT yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi IOT, jelajahi harga live token IOT!
Prediksi Harga IOT
Ingin mengetahui arah IOT? Halaman prediksi harga IOT kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.