Tokenomi MBC (MBC)

Tokenomi MBC (MBC)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang MBC (MBC), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
USD

Informasi MBC (MBC)

Miners.Club Project Description

Miners.Club, founded in August 2024, is a decentralized mining platform dedicated to democratizing access to global computing power. By leveraging hashrate tokenization, Miners.Club offers computing power products and services to both individual miners and institutional investors, removing the technical barriers typically associated with traditional mining. The platform enables seamless participation in mining activities through a decentralized marketplace, providing users with a fair, transparent, and efficient mining environment.

At the core of Miners.Club’s mission is the principle of “computing power equality.” The platform aims to ensure that all participants, regardless of scale or background, can share in the value generated by computing power. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative mining ecosystem, Miners.Club promotes trust and transparency while maximizing the utility of tokenized computing resources.

A key component of Miners.Club is MinerBase, Europe’s largest self-operated Bitcoin mining facility. Established in 2013, MinerBase has secured over $300 million in investments and operates more than 40,000 advanced Bitcoin mining machines. The facility employs cutting-edge computing power routing and optimization technologies to maintain stable and efficient mining operations. This infrastructure ensures consistent returns for miners while upholding high standards of transparency and operational efficiency.

Miners.Club envisions a future where computing power is as critical as traditional energy resources. The platform advocates for the financialization and decentralization of the mining industry, making mining accessible to a broader audience. This vision is facilitated through the integration of decentralized computing power tokens and the platform’s governance token, $MBC.

Miners.Club continues to evolve its offerings, with ongoing product development and platform updates designed to enhance user experience and expand the accessibility of mining to a global audience.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://miners.club/

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga MBC (MBC)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk MBC (MBC), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 3.04M
$ 3.04M$ 3.04M
Total Suplai:
$ 300.00M
$ 300.00M$ 300.00M
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 300.00M
$ 300.00M$ 300.00M
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
$ 3.04M
$ 3.04M$ 3.04M
All-Time High:
$ 0.070651
$ 0.070651$ 0.070651
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00804415
$ 0.00804415$ 0.00804415
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0.01013133
$ 0.01013133$ 0.01013133

Tokenomi MBC (MBC): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi MBC (MBC) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token MBC yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token MBC yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi MBC, jelajahi harga live token MBC!

Prediksi Harga MBC

Ingin mengetahui arah MBC? Halaman prediksi harga MBC kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.

Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?

MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.

Lebih dari 4,000 pasangan trading pada pasar Spot dan Futures
Listing token tercepat di antara berbagai CEX
Likuiditas #1 di industri
Biaya terendah dengan dukungan layanan pelanggan 24/7
Transparansi cadangan token 100%+ untuk dana pengguna
Hambatan masuk yang sangat rendah: Beli kripto hanya dengan 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Beli kripto hanya dengan 1 USDT: Jalan termudah menuju kripto!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.