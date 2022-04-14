Tokenomi moonthat coin (MOONTHAT)
Informasi moonthat coin (MOONTHAT)
Our mission is simple yet powerful: "Moon that!" This phrase embodies the heart of our vibrant and loving community. We are united by a shared vision to uplift and empower everyone to achieve their fullest potential. At the core of who we are is a desire to see every individual succeed, no matter their background, goals, or challenges. Together, we are committed to building a world where positivity reigns, and dreams come true.
We firmly believe that optimism and good vibes can change lives, and we work tirelessly to spread that energy far and wide. Every interaction, message, and action is rooted in kindness and encouragement, creating a ripple effect of hope and inspiration. Through our signature phrase—"Moon that!"—we aim to remind everyone to dream big, take bold steps, and never let fear or doubt hold them back. This is more than just words; it’s a call to action, a way of life, and a mantra for success.
"Moon that!" is more than a phrase—it’s a movement. It’s about looking at every challenge as an opportunity to rise higher. It’s about refusing to settle for less than what you deserve and striving for greatness in every aspect of life. When you say "Moon that!" you’re declaring your commitment to pursuing your passions, supporting others in their journeys, and believing in the power of a united community.
Our community is a safe space for people from all walks of life to come together, share their dreams, and find the support they need to make those dreams a reality. Whether you’re reaching for personal goals, professional success, or simply looking for motivation to keep going, you’ll find it here. Together, we celebrate victories big and small, learn from setbacks, and cheer each other on every step of the way.
So let’s take this journey together, lifting each other up and spreading positivity wherever we go. Let’s embrace the power of optimism and the strength of a supportive community. Let’s dream, create, and achieve—together. And most importantly, let’s always remember to "Moon that!" Now is the time to rise above and make great things happen. Let’s join forces, share our light, and MOON THAT!
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga moonthat coin (MOONTHAT)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk moonthat coin (MOONTHAT), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi moonthat coin (MOONTHAT): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi moonthat coin (MOONTHAT) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token MOONTHAT yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token MOONTHAT yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi MOONTHAT, jelajahi harga live token MOONTHAT!
Prediksi Harga MOONTHAT
Ingin mengetahui arah MOONTHAT? Halaman prediksi harga MOONTHAT kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.