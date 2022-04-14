Tokenomi neversol (NEVER)
Informasi neversol (NEVER)
$NEVER is a groundbreaking project that brings the power of memes to the Solana network, revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with digital assets. Built on the Solana blockchain, $NEVER leverages the speed and scalability of Solana to create a vibrant and dynamic meme economy.
Key Features:
Meme NFTs on Solana: $NEVER introduces a unique collection of meme-inspired non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. These NFTs capture the essence of internet culture and enable users to own, trade, and showcase their favorite memes in a decentralized and secure environment.
Community-driven Governance: $NEVER is more than just a collection of memes; it's a community-driven project where users actively participate in governance decisions. Holders of $NEVER tokens have the power to propose and vote on changes to the platform, ensuring a democratic and inclusive ecosystem.
Liquidity Pools and Staking: Users can engage with $NEVER through liquidity pools and staking mechanisms. By providing liquidity to meme pairs or staking $NEVER tokens, users can earn rewards, fostering a dynamic and participatory community.
Meme Farming: $NEVER introduces the concept of "meme farming," allowing users to cultivate and grow their meme collections over time. The more active and engaged a user is within the $NEVER ecosystem, the greater their potential for cultivating rare and valuable meme NFTs.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: $NEVER is designed to be accessible across various platforms, making it easy for users to interact with the meme economy seamlessly. Whether through web platforms, mobile apps, or browser extensions, $NEVER ensures a user-friendly experience for all.
Dynamic Marketplace: The $NEVER marketplace serves as a hub for meme enthusiasts, providing a space for buying, selling, and trading meme NFTs. The marketplace is driven by the community, with decentralized features that empower users to set their own terms for transactions.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga neversol (NEVER)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk neversol (NEVER), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi neversol (NEVER): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi neversol (NEVER) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token NEVER yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token NEVER yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi NEVER, jelajahi harga live token NEVER!
Prediksi Harga NEVER
Ingin mengetahui arah NEVER? Halaman prediksi harga NEVER kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.