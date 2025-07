Informasi OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP)

OnlyUp is the very first bonding curve launchpad for Degens and Ponzi farmers, where token creation, farming, and fair launches come together seamlessly. With built-in bonding curve mechanics and staking incentives, OnlyUp ensures that every token launch is a community-driven experiment in speculative finance.

Farming LPs, printing money, and stacking bags. Degens, it's our turn!

Auto-Staking: All token purchases are automatically staked. This system prevents premature exits by imposing penalties for early selling, allowing only staked tokens to be sold and forfeiting unclaimed farming rewards.