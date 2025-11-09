Tokenomi Pofu (POFU)
POFU (POFU) — Meme Culture Meets Community Utility
Launched on august 31, 2025 by an independent team of crypto enthusiasts, POFU is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project designed to merge the viral energy of internet culture with the collaborative potential of decentralized finance. Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, POFU serves as a community-driven digital asset focused on entertainment, participation, and collective growth.
The character behind POFU is inspired by well-known elements of online culture — combining a laid-back, relaxed personality with a visually distinctive, soft and rounded creature design that has become the project’s recognizable identity. This character-centric branding aims to foster an emotional connection with the community, transforming POFU from a simple meme token into a shared cultural symbol.
The mission of POFU is to show that meme-based assets can evolve beyond short-term speculation. Its core objective is to build a decentralized and engaged community that actively shapes the project’s roadmap and direction. Holders are encouraged to participate in governance decisions, propose new initiatives, and contribute creatively to the ecosystem, turning the project into a collaborative effort rather than a passive investment.
From a technical standpoint, POFU is a standard ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum mainnet. The total supply was minted at launch, with 80% locked or burned into liquidity pools, supporting long-term trading stability and reducing the risk of centralization. The remaining allocation is distributed between community incentives (10%) and ecosystem development, marketing, and partnerships (10%). POFU is also built with a zero-tax policy, meaning there are no transaction fees, buy/sell taxes, or hidden costs embedded in the smart contract. This approach simplifies participation and ensures that token transfers remain transparent and accessible.
POFU initially launched its liquidity on Uniswap, where it is currently traded against ETH. Future plans include listing on additional decentralized and centralized exchanges, expanding liquidity depth, and introducing more trading pairs. The development roadmap also envisions features such as meme-based NFT collections, community staking mechanisms, and collaborations with creators to strengthen the project’s cultural footprint.
Transparency and security are core principles of the project. The smart contract code is publicly verifiable on Etherscan, and the team supports independent security audits and community reviews. Governance processes and development updates are shared openly through official communication channels to maintain trust and accountability.
While POFU embraces the humor and creativity characteristic of meme tokens, it also serves as a broader experiment in digital culture and community coordination. By blending playful branding with real utility and participatory governance, the project aims to demonstrate how online narratives can evolve into enduring, collaborative digital ecosystems.
POFU is more than just a meme token — it is a social experiment in decentralized participation and cultural storytelling, designed to grow organically alongside its community.
Tokenomi Pofu (POFU): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Pofu (POFU) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token POFU yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token POFU yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi POFU, jelajahi harga live token POFU!
