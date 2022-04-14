Tokenomi Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)
Informasi Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)
Yo, check it out! Real Strawberry Elephant, we're talkin' 'bout the realest thing out there. This ain't your average crypto, folks; it's the "صباح الفرولة," aka the Mornin' of Strawburry. And guess what? This strawburry elephant is on the move!
Strawburry Elephant, the smartest red crypto creature ya ever seen. And we can't forget about our buddy "ميمي مضحك" (funny Mimi) – keepin' things fun and lighthearted in our community.
But hold up, here's the real deal: Zero tax, contracts renounced, and liquidity burned foreva'. We're talkin' 'bout 100% of the supply sent straight to Uniswap, and that LP? Yep, it's burnt to a crisp. This token is all 'bout the community, baby!
Imagine rollin' through strawburry fields, sneakin' your way to success – that's the vibe here. Real Strawburry Elephant ain't just a token; it's a journey. So, stay tuned as we welcome this charmin' crypto character into the wild world of digital assets!
What makes this project even more excitin' is its commitment to innovation. Real Strawburry Elephant is more than a meme coin; it's a game-changer. The team behind RSE is dedicated to pushin' the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto space.
With groundbreaking features on the horizon, RSE is set to revolutionize how we interact with cryptocurrencies, all while maintainin' its signature whimsical charm.
In a crypto world filled with uncertainty, Real Strawburry Elephant is a breath of fresh air. It's the perfect blend of entertainment and financial opportunity, appealin' to both seasoned investors and newcomers alike.
So, whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just someone lookin' to have a little fun while makin' gains, keep an eye out for the Real Strawburry Elephant. This project is 'bout to take the crypto scene by storm, and you won't wanna miss out on the adventure! 🍓🐘💰
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token صباح الفر yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token صباح الفر yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi صباح الفر, jelajahi harga live token صباح الفر!
Prediksi Harga صباح الفر
Ingin mengetahui arah صباح الفر? Halaman prediksi harga صباح الفر kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.