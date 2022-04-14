Tokenomi Ternoa (CAPS)
Memories are an essential part of who we are. If memory plays an essential role in shaping us, then the truth is that memory is by its very nature a partial thing, and only media such as images, sound and texts enable us to keep and remember our past. These supports also allow us to transmit memories to succeeding generations so that they can continue to celebrate the memory of those who have left. Memories are therefore precious goods that we must be able to treat as such. The paradox of the last few decades is to have succeeded in democratizing, thanks to digital technology, the production of memory-supports in an almost unlimited way, while at the same time having failed to offer solutions to preserve them over time. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult to store all the data we create about our lives in a secure and reliable way. A USB key or a hard disk can be easily lost; storage clouds do not guarantee a strong respect for privacy; printed photos see their colours fade, etc... Added to this is the difficulty of automatically and reliably transmitting them to third parties. How can we be sure that this video of myself, stored in some cloud, will be transmitted in 30 years, or after my death, to a loved one? In response to these needs, Capsule Corp. is developing the Ternoa Blockchain. Designed to store and eventually transmit data in a secure way, Ternoa uses the state-of-the-art technology to secure the contents and the proper triggering of data transfers.
Tokenomi Ternoa (CAPS): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Ternoa (CAPS) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token CAPS yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token CAPS yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi CAPS, jelajahi harga live token CAPS!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.