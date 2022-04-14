Tokenomi To The Sun (SUNPUMP)
To The Sun (SUNPUMP): The Meme Token That’s Pumping Beyond Limits
SUNPUMP isn’t just a meme token—it’s a movement, a community, and an unstoppable force riding the waves of fun and humor. In the world of SUNPUMP, we don't just talk about going to the moon. That’s old news. We’re setting our sights higher and hotter, aiming straight for the sun! Why settle for the moon when the sun is right there, waiting to be conquered?
With SUNPUMP, every pump is a celebration. It’s a token that thrives on the excitement and energy of the community, where every rise brings us closer to the ultimate goal—the sun! Whether you’re holding, swapping, or just enjoying the wild ride, SUNPUMP is all about enjoying the journey and sharing in the meme-fueled fun.
The best part? SUNPUMP is driven by the people. There are no limits to what this meme-powered rocket can achieve when everyone is in on the joke, working together to pump harder than ever. The more we pump, the closer we get to the sun, where we can truly shine brighter than ever.
If you’re looking for a meme token that takes things to the next level, one that’s filled with laughs, inside jokes, and a whole lot of community spirit, then SUNPUMP is your ticket to the sun. Strap in, because we’re not stopping at the moon—this is a one-way trip to the brightest star in the sky!
Remember: when you’re with SUNPUMP, the sky isn’t the limit. The sun is!
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga To The Sun (SUNPUMP)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk To The Sun (SUNPUMP), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi To The Sun (SUNPUMP): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi To The Sun (SUNPUMP) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token SUNPUMP yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token SUNPUMP yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi SUNPUMP, jelajahi harga live token SUNPUMP!
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.