Dow Jones loses 100 points as markets eye Trump’s tariff moves

Stocks were mixed, with Dow Jones seeing losses amid ongoing concerns over the trade war.
2025/07/09 01:24
KULR secures $20m credit facility from Coinbase to buy more Bitcoin

KULR Technology Group, a Bitcoin-first company listed on the NYSE American, has announced a $20 million credit facility with a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, funds the company plans to use to acquire more Bitcoin. KULR, which has added…
2025/07/09 00:28
WzrdBot Launches Next-Generation Automated Trading Platform to Help Crypto Traders Secure Consistent Profits in Unpredictable Markets

2025/07/08 23:47
The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025

Pepeto blends internet culture with functionality, positioning itself as a serious new contender. #sponsoredcontent
2025/07/08 23:46
KULR Technology receives $20 million credit line from Coinbase

PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news from KULR Technology , $KULR Technology Group has reached an initial $20 million credit line agreement with Coinbase Credit to
2025/07/08 23:33
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 160 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 8 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $160 million, of which $58.6594 million
2025/07/08 23:30
Well-known trader @qwatio was partially liquidated again, with cumulative losses exceeding 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens , trader " The Gambler " (@qwatio) recently encountered partial liquidation of short orders in Bitcoin ( 40x leverage) and
2025/07/08 23:28
BSC blockchain achieves fast finality, transaction confirmation time reduced to 4 seconds

PANews reported on July 8 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, BSC 's Fast Finality has been fully integrated into the mainnet, and the final confirmation time of user transactions
2025/07/08 23:24
Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push

With law enforcement lagging and users losing billions of dollars to crypto-related scams every year, Tether’s new investment raises a provocative question: are stablecoin firms now the first line of defense? On July 8, USDT issuer Tether announced a strategic…
2025/07/08 23:17
Trump: No extension of August 1 deadline

PANews reported on July 8 that US President Trump said on social media that tariffs will be imposed on August 1, 2025. The deadline will not change and no extension
2025/07/08 22:54

